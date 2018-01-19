The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jan 19, 2018 | Last Update : 08:00 PM IST

India, All India

Delhi HC denies interim relief to 20 AAP MLAs in office of profit case

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jan 19, 2018, 2:35 pm IST
Updated : Jan 19, 2018, 6:25 pm IST

The recommendation has been sent to the President for his nod and will lead to by-polls in Delhi.

In 2015, soon after AAP swept the Delhi elections, Kejriwal had appointed 21 legislators as parliamentary secretaries. (Photo: File)
 In 2015, soon after AAP swept the Delhi elections, Kejriwal had appointed 21 legislators as parliamentary secretaries. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: In a major blow to the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi, the Election Commission (EC) on Friday recommended disqualification of 20 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs for holding 'office of profit,' according to media reports.

The recommendation has been sent to the President Ram Nath Kovind for his nod.

The President is bound to go by the recommendation of the Commission. In cases where petitions are made seeking disqualification of lawmakers, the President sends a reference to the EC which decides on the case by sending back its opinion.

Following the shocking move, AAP approached the Delhi High Court against EC's recommendation to disqualify its MLAs but the court refused to grant interim relief to the party's legislators. 

In the present case, the petition was made to disqualify 21 MLAs, but one had resigned a few months back. 

The EC, however, said that the disqualification is sub-judice, and it will not comment on what recommendation has been given to the President.

A petition filed by lawyer Prashant Patel sought the disqualification of the MLAs on the grounds that they were holding an 'office of profit' as parliamentary secretaries.

In 2015, soon after AAP swept the Delhi elections, Kejriwal had appointed 21 legislators as parliamentary secretaries. 

This disqualification will lead to by-polls in Delhi.

Also read: BJP mocks AAP: Kejriwal govt gone from 'India against Corruption' to 'I am corruption'

The ruling AAP has a massive majority in the Delhi Assembly with 67 out of 70 seats. 

This disqualification will not meddle with AAP's position in the assembly, but is definitely a serious setback for the party.

The MLAs' pleas that the case against them be dropped were rejected by the EC in June 2017.

Both Congress and BJP had been pushing the EC to order the disqualification.

Here's the list of disqualified 20 AAP MLAs:

  1. Praveen Kumar (Jangpura) was appointed as Parliamentary Secretary to Education Minister
  2. Sharad Kumar (Narela) was appointed as Parliamentary Secretary to Revenue Minister
  3. Adarsh Shastri (Dwarka) was appointed as Parliamentary Secretary to Information and Technology Minister
  4. Madan Lal (Kasturba Nagar) was appointed as Parliamentary Secretary to Vigilance Minister
  5. Shiv Charan Goel (Moti Nagar) was appointed as Parliamentary Secretary to Finance Minister
  6. Sanjeev Jha (Burari) was appointed as Parliamentary Secretary to Transport Minister
  7. Sarita Singh (Rohtas Nagar) was appointed as Parliamentary Secretary to Employment Minister
  8. Naresh Yadav (Mehrauli) was appointed as Parliamentary Secretary to Labour Minister
  9. Rajesh Gupta (Wazirpur) was appointed as Parliamentary Secretary to Health Minister
  10. Rajesh Rishi (Janakpuri) was appointed as Parliamentary Secretary to Health Minister
  11. Anil Kumar Bajpai (Gandhi Nagar) was appointed as Parliamentary Secretary to Health Minister
  12. Som Dutt (Sadar Bazar) was appointed as Parliamentary Secretary to Industries Minister
  13. Avtar Singh (Kalkaji) as Parliamentary Secretary to Minister of Gurudwara elections
  14. Vijender Garg (Rajinder Nagar) was appointed as Parliamentary Secretary to Minister of PWD
  15. Jarnail Singh (Rajouri Garden) was appointed as Parliamentary Secretary to Minister of Power
  16. Kailash Gahlot (Najafgarh) was appointed as Parliamentary Secretary to Minister of Law
  17. Alka Lamba (Chandni Chowk) was appointed as Parliamentary Secretary to Minister of Tourism
  18. Manoj Kumar (Kondli) was appointed as Parliamentary Secretary to Minister of Food and Civil Supplies
  19. Nitin Tyagi (Laxmi Nagar) was appointed as Parliamentary Secretary to Minister of Women and Child and Social Welfare
  20. Sukhvir Singh (Mundka) was appointed as Parliamentary Secretary to Minister of Languages and Welfare of SC/ST/OBC respectively. 
     
Tags: arvind kejriwal, aam aadmi party, office of profit, election commission
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Twinkle at Oxford: Hope ‘Padman’ is a movement where biology doesn’t embarass women

2

Samsung patent reveals an all-screen display with 100 per cent screen-to-body ratio

3

IPL 2018: MS Dhoni reveals what happened before his retention by Chennai Super Kings

4

Sunny Leone to get her wax statue at Madame Tussauds Delhi

5

Europe and China jointly test storm satellite technology

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

The traditional religious festival "Luminarias" is celebrated in honour of Saint Anthony, patron saint of animals. (Photo: AFP)

Horses purified by fire at Spain's La Luminarias festival

The aim of this is festival is not only to boost tourism but to exhibit the talent of the budding artists across different platforms.

Night Bazaar in Mumbai Shopping Festival sees people in galore

Lohri, a popular winter time Punjabi folk festival, is being celebrated all over India. From ethnic to fusion to outright whacky, we list places that will give let have some Lohri experience.

Celebrate Lohri with lip smacking delicacies at these place

The Black Nazarene was brought to Manila by missionaries in 1606 and is believed to have survived disasters and calamities (Photo: AFP)

Crowds throng iconic Christ statue as part of biggest religious celebration in Philippines

During the festival devotees recite holy scriptures dedicated to the Hindu goddess Swasthani and Lord Shiva. (Photo: AP)

Month-long Madhav Narayan festival commences in Nepal

As one crisscrosses between home and work place, they hardly get time to introspect and strike a dialogue with our inner self. Travel enthusiast goes on an expedition not only for an adventure but also to attempt to walk in the unknown and challenge his own strengths. (Photos: Ameya Mondkar)

On an adventure from Agra to Himalayas

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham