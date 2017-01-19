The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Jan 19, 2017

India, All India

More than 24 students die in bus-truck collision in UP

PTI
Published : Jan 19, 2017, 11:10 am IST
Updated : Jan 19, 2017, 11:16 am IST

‘School was open against the order of district admin to close schools due to cold. More than 2 dozen children died,’ the UP DGP said.

Etah: More than 24 children were killed when a school bus carrying them collided with a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district on Thursday.

The Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Javeed Ahmad said the school was open even though the district administration had issued an order to all the schools, instructing them to remain shut in view of the cold weather.

“School was open against the order of district admin to close schools due to cold. More than 2 dozen children died,” the UP DGP said.

“Priority is to rescue trapped children. Rescue operation is underway. Strict action will be taken against the school,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was anguished by the accident and “prayed” for the recovery of the injured students.

“Anguished by tragic accident in UP’s Etah . I share the pain of the bereaved families & condole passing away of young children,” Modi said. “I pray that those injured in the accident in Etah recover at the earliest,” he added.

Tags: school bus, accident, students killed
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh

