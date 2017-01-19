The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jan 19, 2017 | Last Update : 04:15 PM IST

India, All India

Will take steps with Centre's backing to allow Jallikattu: TN CM after meeting PM

PTI
Published : Jan 19, 2017, 2:44 pm IST
Updated : Jan 19, 2017, 2:49 pm IST

Earlier, Modi told O Panneerselvam that he fully understood the sentiments of Tamil Nadu people on the Jallikattu issue.

Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Jallikattu row. (Photo: AIADMK/Twitter)
 Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Jallikattu row. (Photo: AIADMK/Twitter)

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu government will soon take steps to enable holding of Jallikattu event with support from the Centre, Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Thursday said after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We will take steps with the backing of the Centre. You will soon see (the steps). Wait, good will happen," he told reporters after the meeting in which he urged the Central government to issue an ordinance to enable the sport to be conducted.

Modi told the Chief Minister that he fully understood the sentiments of Tamil Nadu people on the Jallikattu issue.

"I am aware of the feelings of the people," Modi was quoted by the Chief Minister as having told him. After the Chief Minister pressed for immediate steps for promulgation of an ordinance, the Prime Minister told him that the matter was in the Supreme Court but the Centre would support any steps taken by the state government on this.

Panneerselvam also recalled that AIADMK chief Sasikala has written a letter to the Prime Minister seeking Centre's ordinance to hold the sport.

The Chief Minister said he told the Prime Minister that Jallikattu is an age-old heritage of Tamil Nadu and a sport symbolising bravery and that it should be allowed.

In Madurai, District Collector Veeraraghava Rao said the protests against the ban on Jallikattu in the last few days had been peaceful.

He told the protesters that the government was taking "all efforts to organise Jallikattu."

"Jallikattu is part of Tamil culture and was necessary to protect the culture. Just as we rear cows in our house and do pooja, we also rear bull and hold bull games... it was in our culture. There is nothing wrong in fighting for protecting the culture. But it should be peaceful", he told them.

Those participating in the protest were being provided food and water. They are at the same venue since the agitation started, he said.

In Tiruchirappalli, protests continued for the second day on Thursday and it did not affect the normal life of people.

The protesters wanted an order from the Supreme Court, which imposed a ban on Jallikattu, in favour of the sport striking a balance between the sentiments of Tamil Nadu people and the animal lovers.

The protesters also demanded a ban on PETA, which opposes the bull taming sport.

In Puducherry, students of various educational institutions continued their agitation in favour of the bull taming sport boycotting classes for the second day.

Thousands of students from various institutions and volunteers of various youth outfits were holding protests in the sprawling AFT mill ground on Puducherry-Cuddalore road raising slogans in support of Jallikattu and seeking ban on PETA.

Members of various non-political outfits also formed a human chain in the city to register their solidarity with the agitation.

Tags: o panneerselvam, narendra modi, jallikattu
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Man gets second degree burns after e-cigarette explosion

2

Watch: Baba Ramdev beats Olympic medallist in a wrestling bout

3

In my head, Vin and I are together: Deepika opens up about her chemistry on Ellen's show

4

Karan Johar admits cheating on his show Koffee with Karan

5

Trump in, Obama out at Madame Tussauds London

more

Editors' Picks

Thousands of students protesting at Tamukkam grounds. (Photo: DC)

Jallikattu ban: PM meets TN CM, says matter sub-judice

He was presented with a citation by former India player and Legends Club President Madhav Apte. (Photo: PTI)

Kapil Dev inducted into Legends Club 'Hall of Fame'

Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

'Serial rapist' was hunting for victims when daughter was ill

The girls reached Serbia after a gruelling journey that was stretched close to 24 hours due to cancellation of flights following snowstorms. (Photo: AP)

Stranded, without luggage but women boxers still pack a punch

Deepa Jayakumar, the niece of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

'Open to joining AIADMK': Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa announces political debut

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

The makers of 'OK Jaanu' held a screening for film industry celebrities on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Sidharth, Kriti, others stars watch OK Jaanu

Hrithik celebrated his birthday on Tuesday and his close friends and relatives were snapped by shutterbugs. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik turns a year older with a bash for close ones

Two prayer meets in memory of Om Puri was held in Mumbai on Monday where numerous celebrties were present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Celebs pay respects to Om Puri at prayer meets

Priyanka Chopra, Dev Patel, Natalie Portman, John Trovolta and other stars were seen at the Golden Globe Awards held in Los Angeles late Sunday. (Photo: HFPA)

Celebs come out in their stylish best for Golden Globes

Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Esha Gupta walked the ramp for Archana Kochhar's fashion show which was a part of a social initiative. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Alia, Esha dazzle on the ramp

Om Puri breathed his last on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home. We trace his journey in the film industry through these pictures.

A look at some of the most notable moments of Om Puri's life and career

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham