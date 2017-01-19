The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jan 19, 2017 | Last Update : 05:54 AM IST

India, All India

Smriti told DU not to give info on her degrees: CIC

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 19, 2017, 4:19 am IST
Updated : Jan 19, 2017, 4:17 am IST

The commission has now directed the School of Open Learning to produce before it all records on Ms Irani’s qualifications.

Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani (Photo: PTI)
 Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Delhi University’s School of Open Learning claims it was former HRD minister Smriti Irani herself who asked the university not to disclose details of her educational qualification to an RTI applicant. This was revealed by DU to the Central Information Commission.

The commission has now directed the School of Open Learning to produce before it all records on Ms Irani’s qualifications. She is now Union textiles minister. A fresh showcause notice was issued to DU’s Central Public Information Officer for failing to produce records before the commission as directed.

The RTI petitioner alleged Ms Irani gave contradictory information in her affidavits filed before the elections in 2004, 2011 and 2014.

In her affidavit for the April 2004 Lok Sabha polls, she said she completed her BA in 1996 from DU (School of Correspondence, as School of Open Learning was then called), whereas in another affidavit of July 11, 2011, to contest the Gujarat Rajya Sabha elections, she said her highest educational qualification was B. Com. Part I, the petitioner alleged in a city court. The court, however, had dismissed the matter on the ground that considerable time had lapsed in filing the complaint.

Tags: delhi university, smriti irani, central information commission
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Obama's presidency viewed as success, approval hits 60 per cent poll

2

20,000 youths to be deployed as 'Swachhta Doots' to spread clean Ganga message

3

Couple claims threesomes can make marriage stronger

4

A 94-year-old attends 10 gym classes a week

5

Ajay Devgn calls Salman Khan unfair in his letter

more

Editors' Picks

He was presented with a citation by former India player and Legends Club President Madhav Apte. (Photo: PTI)

Kapil Dev inducted into Legends Club 'Hall of Fame'

Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

'Serial rapist' was hunting for victims when daughter was ill

The girls reached Serbia after a gruelling journey that was stretched close to 24 hours due to cancellation of flights following snowstorms. (Photo: AP)

Stranded, without luggage but women boxers still pack a punch

Deepa Jayakumar, the niece of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

'Open to joining AIADMK': Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa announces political debut

Zaira debuted in Aamir's critically acclaimed 'Dangal'.

Appeal to everyone to leave her alone: Aamir on furore over Zaira's apology

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Artist Christopher Boffoli uses food to depict fun situations in everyday life in both colourful and monochrome art. The art is a part of his series called 'Food for Thought' from his project 'Big Appetites. (Photo: Christopher Boffoli)'

Seattle artist makes quirky 'food art'

Climate change has affected many places in the world and NASA's recently released shocking visuals are proof. (Photo: Tumblr/NASA)

NASA shares astonishing pictures of the effects of global warming

Referred to as Magh Bihu in Assam and Maghesangranti in Nepal, the winter harvest festival is similar to controversial Jalikattu celebrated in South India around the same time (Photo: AP/AFP)

Harvest festival in Nepal, Assam celebrated with buffalo fight

Makar Sankranti is celebrated all over India in different ways with people flying kites or taking to the holy river Ganga for an annual dip (Photo: PTI)

Indians celebrate Makarsankranti with kites and jubilation

British clay artist Wilfrid Wood makes sculptors of people that they wouldn't expect to be captured or in their most natural element. (Photo: Instagram/wilfridwoodsculptor)

Clay artist makes quirky sculptures of famous people

Avid photographer Hannah Ryan captures unique hands displaying emotions on her train journey from Brooklyn to Manhattan. (Photo: Instagram/@subwayhands)

Photographer captures unique subway hands on Instagram

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham