The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jan 19, 2017 | Last Update : 07:24 PM IST

India, All India

No SP-RLD alliance in UP, 'grand alliance' hopes dashed

PTI
Published : Jan 19, 2017, 6:19 pm IST
Updated : Jan 19, 2017, 6:21 pm IST

The decisions regarding forging an alliance and seats were taken at a marathon six-hour meeting held by Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Hopes of a 'maha gathbandhan' against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh were on Thursday dashed with the Samajwadi Party ruling out any alliance with Ajit Singh's Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), but asserting a tie-up with the Congress

"We will forge an alliance only with the Congress. We will not ally with the RLD. No talks are going on with them (RLD).

We will contest from over 300 seats (out of 403) and the Congress will be there for the rest of them," SP national vice president Kironmoy Nanda told PTI.

As regards finalisation of candidates, he said, "SP has finalised its candidates for the first and second phases (of the upcoming polls). Now, it is up to the Congress to decide on their nominees."

Nanda said the details of the seats would be announced by SP national president Akhilesh Yadav.

The decisions regarding forging an alliance and seats were taken at a marathon six-hour meeting held by Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav with senior SP leaders on Thursday.

Sources said RLD wanted more seats than what SP was ready to part with.

"After the alliance with the Congress, we will get an absolute majority in the state and Akhilesh will become chief minister again," Nanda asserted, adding that the SP will release its poll manifesto soon.

Talks with the RLD, sources said, failed as it wanted more seats but the SP was not ready to oblige.

"We wanted the seats of our choice but there was no agreement on it," RLD spokesman Anil Dubey later said.

He, however, declined to elaborate further.

Efforts to cobble together a grand alliance in Bihar too had come across a hurdle with the SP declaring to contest the 2015 Assembly polls in that state on its own.

The Bihar unit of the SP had demanded at least 27 seats, but later agreed to contest from 12 seats.

When finally they were given only five seats, the party took it as a humiliation and decided to go it alone.

Tags: bharatiya janata party (bjp), samajwadi party, rld, akhilesh yadav
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Images of new Rs 500 notes fading in one wash surface

2

Man gets second degree burns after e-cigarette explosion

3

Watch: Baba Ramdev beats Olympic medallist in a wrestling bout

4

In my head, Vin and I are together: Deepika opens up about her chemistry on Ellen's show

5

Karan Johar admits cheating on his show Koffee with Karan

more

Editors' Picks

Thousands of students protesting at Tamukkam grounds. (Photo: DC)

Jallikattu ban: PM meets TN CM, says matter sub-judice

He was presented with a citation by former India player and Legends Club President Madhav Apte. (Photo: PTI)

Kapil Dev inducted into Legends Club 'Hall of Fame'

Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

'Serial rapist' was hunting for victims when daughter was ill

The girls reached Serbia after a gruelling journey that was stretched close to 24 hours due to cancellation of flights following snowstorms. (Photo: AP)

Stranded, without luggage but women boxers still pack a punch

Deepa Jayakumar, the niece of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

'Open to joining AIADMK': Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa announces political debut

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham