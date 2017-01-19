The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jan 19, 2017 | Last Update : 04:15 PM IST

India, All India

NIA likely to quiz controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik

PTI
Published : Jan 19, 2017, 3:03 pm IST
Updated : Jan 19, 2017, 3:05 pm IST

At least Rs 100 crore have been allegedly invested in real estate by Naik and his associates in and around Mumbai, NIA said.

Self-styled Islamic preacher Zakir Naik (Photo: File)
 Self-styled Islamic preacher Zakir Naik (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik is likely to be questioned by National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is scanning his 78 bank accounts, and real estate investments worth at least Rs 100 crore in and around Mumbai by him and his associates.

The probe agency, which had in November last year registered a case against Naik and others under anti-terror law for allegedly promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony, has found role of 23 entities including individuals and corporates linked to the preacher, NIA sources said on Thursday.

The NIA has questioned around 20 associates of Naik, including his sister Nailah Naushad Noorani, in connection with its investigation, they said.

"We have sought certain documents including income tax returns and others. Besides this, 78 bank accounts in different banks of the country, are also being scanned. Once examination is done, we intend to summon Zakir Naik for questioning," a source said.

The sources said that the agency has written to the banks seeking details of these accounts including transactions. At least Rs 100 crore have been allegedly invested in real estate by Naik and his associates in and around Mumbai.

The NIA officials have found complicated movement of money in the financial transactions made by people involved in the case, they said, adding that the role of Mumbai-based Harmony Media Pvt Ltd--involved in production of religious and educative videos--is being looked into in this case.

Naik's Non-Government Organisation (NGO), Islamic Research Foundation (IRF), has been banned by the central government under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The speeches of Naik, who is currently out of the country apparently to evade arrest, are banned in the UK, Canada and in Malaysia.

The Home Ministry has found that the NGO was allegedly having dubious links with Peace TV, an international Islamic channel, accused of propagating terrorism.

According to the Home Ministry, Naik, who heads the IRF, has allegedly made many provocative speeches and engaged in terror propaganda.

IRF had come under the scanner of various security agencies after one of the terrorists involved in the Dhaka cafe attack on July 1 last allegedly posted on social media that they had been inspired by Naik's speeches.

In addition, some young men from Mumbai's suburbs, who had left their home to join the Islamic State in 2016, also allegedly said they were inspired by the preacher.

Maharashtra Police has also registered criminal cases against Naik for his alleged involvement in radicalisation of youths and luring them into terror activities.

Naik also transferred IRF's foreign funds to Peace TV for making "objectionable" programmes. Most of the programmes, which were made in India, contained alleged hate speeches of Naik, who had reportedly "urged all Muslims to be terrorists" through Peace TV, the sources said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also registered a criminal case against Naik and IRF under money laundering laws.

Tags: zakir naik, islamic preacher, national investigation agency
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Man gets second degree burns after e-cigarette explosion

2

Watch: Baba Ramdev beats Olympic medallist in a wrestling bout

3

In my head, Vin and I are together: Deepika opens up about her chemistry on Ellen's show

4

Karan Johar admits cheating on his show Koffee with Karan

5

Trump in, Obama out at Madame Tussauds London

more

Editors' Picks

Thousands of students protesting at Tamukkam grounds. (Photo: DC)

Jallikattu ban: PM meets TN CM, says matter sub-judice

He was presented with a citation by former India player and Legends Club President Madhav Apte. (Photo: PTI)

Kapil Dev inducted into Legends Club 'Hall of Fame'

Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

'Serial rapist' was hunting for victims when daughter was ill

The girls reached Serbia after a gruelling journey that was stretched close to 24 hours due to cancellation of flights following snowstorms. (Photo: AP)

Stranded, without luggage but women boxers still pack a punch

Deepa Jayakumar, the niece of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

'Open to joining AIADMK': Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa announces political debut

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The four day festival of the carnival celebrations get locals on the street to party, dance and enjoy good food and music. (Photo: AP)

Bolivians celebrate the carnival with song and dance

Artist Christopher Boffoli uses food to depict fun situations in everyday life in both colourful and monochrome art. The art is a part of his series called 'Food for Thought' from his project 'Big Appetites. (Photo: Christopher Boffoli)'

Seattle artist makes quirky 'food art'

Climate change has affected many places in the world and NASA's recently released shocking visuals are proof. (Photo: Tumblr/NASA)

NASA shares astonishing pictures of the effects of global warming

Referred to as Magh Bihu in Assam and Maghesangranti in Nepal, the winter harvest festival is similar to controversial Jalikattu celebrated in South India around the same time (Photo: AP/AFP)

Harvest festival in Nepal, Assam celebrated with buffalo fight

Makar Sankranti is celebrated all over India in different ways with people flying kites or taking to the holy river Ganga for an annual dip (Photo: PTI)

Indians celebrate Makarsankranti with kites and jubilation

British clay artist Wilfrid Wood makes sculptors of people that they wouldn't expect to be captured or in their most natural element. (Photo: Instagram/wilfridwoodsculptor)

Clay artist makes quirky sculptures of famous people

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham