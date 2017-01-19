LeT, not Masood Azhar's JeM behind Uri attack: NIA

The investigation agency said the JeM was behind the Nagrota army camp attack in which two officers and five soldiers were killed.

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday said that Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and not Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) was behind the terror attacks in Uri and Handwara of Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, it was believed that the four attackers - who killed 19 soldiers in a pre-dawn attack at the Uri administrative base of 10, Dogra regiment - were from Pakistan-based group Jaish-e-Mohammed.

On September 18, last year, 19 soldiers were killed after four militants attacked an army camp in Uri, Jammu and Kashmir.

India has blamed JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar as responsible for the Uri and Pathankot attacks, and sought to have him blacklisted at the United Nations (UN), a move which China has blocked.