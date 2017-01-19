The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

J&K: NIA examines plane-full of documents on sale of almonds to fund terror

PTI
Published : Jan 19, 2017, 6:06 pm IST
Updated : Jan 19, 2017, 6:06 pm IST

There is a clear case of over-invoicing in which almonds are brought in at a price of Rs 600-650 per kg as against Rs 250-300 per kg.

The National Investigation Agency. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is looking into the trans-Line of Control (LoC) trade of California almonds in Jammu and Kashmir and examining a plane-load of documents seized from there in connection with its probe on possible terror funding through this barter trade with Pakistan.

A case was registered by the NIA last month to look into the barter trade at the Line of Control (LoC) through Salamabad in north Kashmir's Baramulla district and Chakan-da-bagh in Poonch district of Jammu region.

It is suspected that the earning from selling of California almonds, locally known as 'badam giri', is used for terror funding, official sources said today.

They said the NIA has collected voluminous trade-related documents which had to be brought to its offices in a plane.

"It was literally a plane-load of documents which are being examined by the agency in the case," a source said.

NIA officials suspect illegal movement of hundred of crores of rupees and misuse of the money for terror activities, the sources said.

The agency has got data from the Pakistan agriculture department in support of its claim. There is a clear case of over-invoicing in which almonds are brought in at a price of Rs 600-650 per kg as against Rs 250-300 per kg. The huge margin in the trade is suspected to have been exploited by terrorists, they said.

According to the cross-LoC trade agreement between India and Pakistan, products grown in both sides of Kashmir will be exchanged under barter system. The products included 'badam giri' that is grown in parts of Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

As many as 21 items are listed for trading between both the countries, the sources said.

The trade of clothes, 'dupatta' (stole) and herbs is also under the scanner of the NIA for allegedly financing terror activities in the state, they said.

Traders from PoK were sending and receiving California almonds and it is alleged that the money was used for funding of terror groups in the state.

The NIA had earlier said in a statement that reliable information was received that a large scale transfer of funds from Pakistan to India has been taking place through the import of California almonds via the cross-LoC trade mechanism.

"This is in gross violation of the state policy of prohibition on trade in 'third-party origin goods' through this mechanism and information indicated that these funds are

being used for fomenting terrorism and separatism in the state of Jammu and Kashmir," the agency had said.

