Governor in row for calling Assam legend a ‘saviour of Hindus’

Purohit’s remark drew angry reaction from various circles, including the Opposition Congress.

Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi
 Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi

Guwahati: Assam governor Banwarilal Purohit has triggered a major controversy by defining the legendary Assamese Ahom General Lachit Borphukan as the savior of Hinduism in Assam.

Like Chhatrapati Shivaji, Lachit Borphukan was also a wily and fierce general who refused to let the Mughal rule the Northeast.

The Assam governor while lauding the contribution Lachit Borphukan said, “The name of Lachit Borphukan will always be written in golden words. He struggled courageously against the Mughals along with his forces. In fact, it is because of Lachit Borphukan and other like him that Hindutva had been saved here.”

Mr Purohit’s remark drew angry reaction from various circles, including the Opposition Congress. “The governor is trying to distort the secular history of Assam. Lachit Borphukan was a warrior of Assam not the Hindu alone. We are proud of him,” former chief minister Tarun Gogoi said.

It is significant that Lachit was born to the first governor of Assam Momai Tamuli Borbarua. He was appointed as the principal secretary to the Ahom kingdom.

Lachit is known for his legendary leadership in the 1671 Battle of Saraighat where Mughals were defeated.

King Chakradhwaj Singha selected Lachit Borphukan to lead the forces of the Kingdom of Ahom to liberate Guwahati from Mughal-occupation. Proving his mettle against the Mughal rule, he wrested Guwahati out of the Mughal hands.

Lachit Borphukan died about a year after the victory at Saraighat due to natural causes. His remains lie in rest at the Lachit Maidaam constructed in 1672 by Swargadeo Udayaditya Singha at Hoolungapara, 16 km from Jorhat.

The Northeast remained under Ahom rule and the Mughals failed to capture it because of Lachit Borphukan’s valiant efforts and leadership.

The best cadet to pass out of the National Defence Academy gets the Lachit Borphukan gold medal.

