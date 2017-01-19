The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jan 19, 2017 | Last Update : 04:15 PM IST

India, All India

Give details on procedure used to delay 2012 Budget: EC to govt

PTI
Published : Jan 19, 2017, 3:10 pm IST
Updated : Jan 19, 2017, 3:10 pm IST

The poll watchdog has also sought details on the process involved in preparing and presenting the Union Budget.

Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi. (Photo: PTI)
 Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) has sought fresh details from the Union Cabinet Secretariat, including the procedure followed by the government to delay the presentation of the Union Budget in 2012.

In another letter to the Cabinet Secretariat written on Wednesday, the Commission has asked for a response by Friday morning, sources said.

The poll watchdog has also sought details on the process involved in preparing and presenting the Union Budget.

When the opposition had objected in 2012 during the Assembly polls to Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur, Goa, the then UPA government had accepted their stand and postponed presentation of the Union Budget from February 28 to March 16.

On January 10, the government had replied to the Commission on the opposition complaint against presenting the Union Budget before Assembly elections, defending its decision to advance the budget session for the purpose.

The Commission had asked the Cabinet Secretariat to respond to a representation by opposition parties urging the poll panel to make the government postpone the budget till Assembly polls are over.

The government is learnt to have described the Union Budget as an annual constitutional exercise covering the entire country and not just a few states, an apparent rebuttal of the opposition charge that the budget will be used to woo voters in the poll-bound states.

It had also said that the advancing of budget presentation was necessary as it would ensure that all budgetary provisions are allocated to different sectors from April 1, the beginning of the new fiscal.

The budget is usually presented around last week of February and, as a result, the approval of the budget spills over to the next financial year, delaying the start of new programmes.

The Budget session has already been convened from January 31 when the President will address the joint sitting of the two Houses. The Union Budget and the Economic Survey are slated to be presented the next day.

The opposition parties had written to the President and the Commission objecting to the presentation of the Union Budget on February 1 ahead of the Assembly elections in five states and demanded that the government be asked to defer the annual exercise.

Punjab and Goa will go for polls on February 4 and the last phase of Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh and Manipur will be held on March 8.

Tags: election commission (ec), union cabinet secretariat, assembly polls, union budget
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Man gets second degree burns after e-cigarette explosion

2

Watch: Baba Ramdev beats Olympic medallist in a wrestling bout

3

In my head, Vin and I are together: Deepika opens up about her chemistry on Ellen's show

4

Karan Johar admits cheating on his show Koffee with Karan

5

Trump in, Obama out at Madame Tussauds London

more

Editors' Picks

Thousands of students protesting at Tamukkam grounds. (Photo: DC)

Jallikattu ban: PM meets TN CM, says matter sub-judice

He was presented with a citation by former India player and Legends Club President Madhav Apte. (Photo: PTI)

Kapil Dev inducted into Legends Club 'Hall of Fame'

Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

'Serial rapist' was hunting for victims when daughter was ill

The girls reached Serbia after a gruelling journey that was stretched close to 24 hours due to cancellation of flights following snowstorms. (Photo: AP)

Stranded, without luggage but women boxers still pack a punch

Deepa Jayakumar, the niece of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

'Open to joining AIADMK': Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa announces political debut

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The four day festival of the carnival celebrations get locals on the street to party, dance and enjoy good food and music. (Photo: AP)

Bolivians celebrate the carnival with song and dance

Artist Christopher Boffoli uses food to depict fun situations in everyday life in both colourful and monochrome art. The art is a part of his series called 'Food for Thought' from his project 'Big Appetites. (Photo: Christopher Boffoli)'

Seattle artist makes quirky 'food art'

Climate change has affected many places in the world and NASA's recently released shocking visuals are proof. (Photo: Tumblr/NASA)

NASA shares astonishing pictures of the effects of global warming

Referred to as Magh Bihu in Assam and Maghesangranti in Nepal, the winter harvest festival is similar to controversial Jalikattu celebrated in South India around the same time (Photo: AP/AFP)

Harvest festival in Nepal, Assam celebrated with buffalo fight

Makar Sankranti is celebrated all over India in different ways with people flying kites or taking to the holy river Ganga for an annual dip (Photo: PTI)

Indians celebrate Makarsankranti with kites and jubilation

British clay artist Wilfrid Wood makes sculptors of people that they wouldn't expect to be captured or in their most natural element. (Photo: Instagram/wilfridwoodsculptor)

Clay artist makes quirky sculptures of famous people

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham