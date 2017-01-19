NIA team to probe if ISI had a hand in derailment

All the three accused are being questioned by intelligence agencies and the NIA is expected to take over the case.

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency has sent a team to Bihar to investigate the possible involvement of Pakistan’s ISI in the derailment of Indore-Patna Express train near Kanpur in November last year in which nearly 150 people had died. On Tuesday, the Bihar police had arrested a criminal, Moti Paswan, who disclosed during interrogation that he was paid to plant explosives on the train and that the entire conspiracy was hatched by the ISI. The home ministry has also sought a detailed report from the Bihar police on the incidents and details of the Paswan’s disclosure. Along with Paswan, Bihar police had arrested two more associates, Umashankar Prasad and Mukesh Yadav. Sources said during interrogation, Paswan claimed that he had received the money for this through one Shamshul Hodi, a Dubai-based ISI sympathiser.

All the three accused are being questioned by intelligence agencies and the NIA is expected to take over the case. Also which would look into the larger conspiracy involving ISI agents based in Nepal and Dubai. If Paswan’s claims are found to be correct, it would be the first incident of train derailment in India carried out on instructions of ISI. A report is also being sought from RAW about ISI activities in Nepal and India.

Intelligence sources said they too had received some inputs that Pakistan’s ISI had paid Rs 30 lakh to its agent Brajesh Giri for triggering blasts on rail tracks targeting popular trains in Bihar. Central security agencies were now looking for two more persons identified as Gajendra Sharma and Rakesh Yadav in East Champaran area for their suspected links with the accused.

Investigating officials claimed that during custodial interrogation, the three arrested persons provided some “positive lead” about the Indore-Patna Express derailment in Kanpur. Intelligence sources said they were also investigating the possibility of some more terror modules across the country who may try to target the rail network at ISI’s behest.