The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jan 19, 2017 | Last Update : 11:18 AM IST

India, All India

Amid protests in Chennai, TN CM meets Modi on Jallikattu ban

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jan 19, 2017, 10:59 am IST
Updated : Jan 19, 2017, 11:17 am IST

Students from DG Vaishnav, St.Thomas, Loyola and New Colleges and Ambedkar University participated in the protest.

Thousands of students protesting at Tamukkam grounds. (Photo: DC)
 Thousands of students protesting at Tamukkam grounds. (Photo: DC)

Chennai: Protests by students and youngsters in favour of Jallikattu continued on Thursday, thousands were gathered at the Marina beach, whose expansive sands appeared like a sea of humanity.

Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday to demand promulgation of an ordinance for the conduct of Jallikattu.

More than 50,000 people had gathered at the Marina beach on Wednesday as the protests gained momentum and the agitation spread to nook and corner of the metropolis.

From Vadapalani to Guindy to Perungudi to Washermanpet to Parry’s Corner - cries for Jallikattu rent the air as protesters demanded that the Union Government promulgate an ordinance to ensure conduct of Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu.

Crowds at the Marina beach screamed and condemned the Prime Minister for his inaction and Subramanian Swamy for his insensitive remarks calling the protesters as “porukkis” (scoundrels).  

Students from D.G. Vaishnav, St.Thomas, Pachayappas, Loyola and New Colleges and Ambedkar University participated in the protest. Many female protesters also took pride by taking part and surprisingly few school students were also spotted at the protest site.

“Peta has filed a case in the section 37, stating the cause of animal cruelty, but bulls in Jallikattu are not tortured. Peta should have stood up for meat export rather than coming up with a cooked up case. Keeping this aside, according to article 29, we have the right to protest for our culture that is happening right now, but pathetically termed anti-democratic,” a law graduate said. A few people also distributed eatables and water for the protesters in the beach.

Tags: jallikattu protests, marina beach, narendra modi, o panneerselvam
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Baba Ramdev beats Olympic medallist in a wrestling bout

2

In my head, Vin and I are together: Deepika opens up about her chemistry on Ellen's show

3

Karan Johar admits cheating on his show Koffee with Karan

4

Trump in, Obama out at Madame Tussauds London

5

Obama's presidency viewed as success, approval hits 60 per cent poll

more

Editors' Picks

He was presented with a citation by former India player and Legends Club President Madhav Apte. (Photo: PTI)

Kapil Dev inducted into Legends Club 'Hall of Fame'

Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

'Serial rapist' was hunting for victims when daughter was ill

The girls reached Serbia after a gruelling journey that was stretched close to 24 hours due to cancellation of flights following snowstorms. (Photo: AP)

Stranded, without luggage but women boxers still pack a punch

Deepa Jayakumar, the niece of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

'Open to joining AIADMK': Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa announces political debut

Zaira debuted in Aamir's critically acclaimed 'Dangal'.

Appeal to everyone to leave her alone: Aamir on furore over Zaira's apology

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham