Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019 | Last Update : 05:54 PM IST

India, All India

'Why link Aadhar to everything when it can't prove citizenship?' asks Mamata

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Dec 18, 2019, 3:12 pm IST
Updated : Dec 18, 2019, 3:12 pm IST

The questions were directed at the Home Minister with reference to Citizenship Act.

Banerjee further attacked the current government by saying that BJP says 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' when in reality they bring 'disaster' for everyone. (Photo: File)
  Banerjee further attacked the current government by saying that BJP says 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' when in reality they bring 'disaster' for everyone. (Photo: File)

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday questioned Amit Shah on the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019.

She said, ''Aadhaar card is not a proof (of citizenship) then why are you linking everything with it?''

Banerjee further attacked the current government by saying that BJP says 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' when in reality they bring 'disaster' for everyone.

''BJP wants to turn the entire country into a detention centre but we will not let that happen,'' she said.

Asking Amit Shah to better the situation in the country she said, ''I would appeal to the Union home minister to take care of the country and control his party cadres.''

Tags: citizenship amendment act 2019, mamata banerjee, amit shah, tmc
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

'CAA is to provide citizenship and not to take away citizenship of any person,' he said. (Photo: File)

'No threat to citizenship of Indian Muslims or any other citizen under CAA': Naqvi

'We are monitoring some social media accounts to check spread of misinformation. Appropriate action will be taken if anyone is found violating the laws,' a senior official said. (Photo: Representational)

Police to monitor some social media handles amid anti-CAA protests

(Photo: File)

No death warrant for Nirbhaya convicts yet, next hearing on Jan 7

Another murder accused took advantage of the commotion and managed to escape from the spot. (Photo: File | Representational)

18 police personnel suspended after murder accused killed in UP courtroom firing

MOST POPULAR

1

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

2

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

3

Video: Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

4

All you need to know about Trump impeachment ahead of vote

5

Xech Satellite Pro Wireless Powerbank review: Bank of sheer power on a budget!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham