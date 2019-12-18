Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019 | Last Update : 09:56 AM IST

India, All India

US and India look to bolster ties as rights worries emerge in 2+2 meet

AFP
Published : Dec 18, 2019, 9:06 am IST
Updated : Dec 18, 2019, 9:06 am IST

India is one of only 3 countries to enjoy annual '2+2' talks with US - a format meant to encourage deep, strategic ties.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar will meet with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark Esper in Washington on Wednesday as India and the US work to ramp up defence and political ties. (Photo: PTI)
 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar will meet with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark Esper in Washington on Wednesday as India and the US work to ramp up defence and political ties. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi/Washington: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar will meet with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark Esper in Washington on Wednesday as India and the US work to ramp up defence and political ties.

India is one of only three countries to enjoy the annual "2+2" talks with the US - a format meant to encourage deep, strategic relations.

The talks come as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, bolstered by a massive win in the national election held earlier this year that cemented his second term, increasingly looks to solidify ties between the world's two largest democracies.

"We are working together more closely than many thought possible only a few years ago," said Alice Wells, the top US diplomat for South Asia, news agency AFP reported.

The US will seek ways with Jaishankar and Singh to boost cooperation on peacekeeping, judicial training, space and science, Wells said.

The 2+2 talks - the second such meeting after last year's inaugural edition in Delhi - is also expected to showcase India's growing defence purchases from the US.

The two sides could formally sign a deal for India to spend more than USD 2 billion for 24 Romeo helicopters, which are designed to knock out submarines and ships. The talks reflect "what has been a very strong bipartisan consensus of successive administrations on the importance of this strategic partnership," Wells said.

India has nevertheless come under the microscope in Washington in recent months. Major protests in the country over the amended Citizenship Act that fast-tracks citizenship only to non-Muslims from neighbouring countries have been going on.

PM Modi said the measure is meant to protect persecuted minorities, but critics see it as part of a plan to move away from India's secular foundations.

India will likely watch closely whether and how vocally the US raises the issue at a joint news conference. The State Department has asked India to "protect the rights of its religious minorities in keeping with India's constitution and democratic values."

But observers in both countries say that the US administration is in an awkward position to raise concerns, considering President Donald Trump himself has called for the exclusion of Muslims and cast Mexican immigrants as criminals.

Criticism has been harsher from other parts of the US government, especially the US Commission on International Religious Freedom, which has called for the consideration of sanctions on Home Minister Amit Shah over the new law.

Tags: rajnath singh, s jaishankar, mike pompeo, mark esper, narendra modi, donald trump
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

Subsequently, the three convicts besides Akshay had sought review of the judgment but it was dismissed. (Representational Image)

New SC bench to hear Nirbhaya gangrape, murder convict's review plea today

Baghel further stated that just like Mahatma Gandhi started a movement in South Africa, he would oppose

Will be first to not sign NRC document, we'll oppose 'kale angrez': C'garh CM

Among those who filed the petitions are senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, the Indian Union Muslim League and Asom Gana Parishad, an ally of the ruling BJP in Assam. (Photo: File)

SC to hear pleas challenging Citizenship Amendment Act today

In two videos shared by Delhi Police, joint commissioner of police, Devesh Srivastava, was seen announcing that some miscreants have entered the campus who were indulging in stone pelting. (Photo: File)

Had warned Jamia students about miscreants before entering campus: Delhi cops

MOST POPULAR

1

Xech Satellite Pro Wireless Powerbank review: Bank of sheer power on a budget!

2

Morocco’s Gnawa artists celebrate inclusion in UNESCO listing

3

49 journalists murdered across world in 2019, lowest in 16 years

4

Superman's cape sells for nearly USD 200,000 at Hollywood auction

5

'Serious replies only': Man seeks companion for his lonely duck, puts out dating ad

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham