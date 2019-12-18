Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019 | Last Update : 03:55 AM IST

India, All India

CAA is India’s internal issue, says France envoy

THE ASIAN AGE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published : Dec 18, 2019, 2:08 am IST
Updated : Dec 18, 2019, 2:08 am IST

Lenain recently succeeded Alexandre Ziegler as the French envoy to India.

Emmanuel Lenain
 Emmanuel Lenain

New Delhi: New French ambassador Emmanuel Lenain on Monday said that “nobody can say that Pakistan has fulfilled its commitment” (to take action against terrorism) made to anti-terror financing global watchdog Financial Action Task Force (FATF), adding that pressure has to be maintained  for this. In an interaction with reporters, Mr Lenain also said that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is India’s “internal matter” and that India’s wonderful diversity should be maintained. Mr Lenain recently succeeded Alexandre Ziegler as the French envoy to India. Pakistan is facing the spectre of being blacklisted by FATF in February next year if it does not act on its promise of cracking down on terror-financing. Pakistan is already in FATF’s greylist.

In his first interaction with reporters at the French embassy, Mr Lenain said, “Nobody can say Pakistan fulfilled its commitment. If you want Pakistan to fulfil its commitment, you keep the pressure.”  The French envoy made it clear that Pakistan has to crack down on financing of terrorism. “We (France) are very straight on that. We’ll keep the pressure,” he said.

On what would happen in February during the next FATF session, the French envoy said, “If the assessment is made that no progress has been made (on Pakistan’s promise), we will actaccordingly.”

On the cooperation between India and France in anti-terrorism efforts, Mr Lenain said this is a “strong area of cooperation”.

Tags: emmanuel lenain, citizenship amendment act

Latest From India

Former president Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf. (Photo: AP/File)

Pakistan court sentences Pervez Musharraf to death

Pappu Yadav

JAP chief placed under house arrest in Patna

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo: PTI)

Posters mocking Nitish’s silence over CAA pop up

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee greets people with TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty as they lead a rally in Kolkata on Tuesday, vowing not to allow the proposed countrywide NRC and the Amended Citizenship Act in West Bengal. (Photo: PTI)

Didi slams PM Modi over remark on clothes

MOST POPULAR

1

Xech Satellite Pro Wireless Powerbank review: Bank of sheer power on a budget!

2

Morocco’s Gnawa artists celebrate inclusion in UNESCO listing

3

49 journalists murdered across world in 2019, lowest in 16 years

4

Superman's cape sells for nearly USD 200,000 at Hollywood auction

5

'Serious replies only': Man seeks companion for his lonely duck, puts out dating ad

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham