BJP moves EC against Priyanka, Hemant Soren for inciting 'hurtful' comments

Published : Dec 18, 2019, 9:00 pm IST
Updated : Dec 18, 2019, 9:00 pm IST

The party urged the Chief Electoral Officer to book them in treason case and punish them.

'Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Vadra), who was on stage had neither prevented Soren from making the controversial speech nor condemned it publicly,' a statement said. (Photo: File)
Ranchi: The BJP on Wednesday lodged a complaint with the Jharkhand State Election Commission, demanding action against Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Hemant Soren over 'hurtful' comments on Hindu religion purportedly delivered by the JMM working president during a poll rally in Pakur.

In its letter, a copy of which was made public, the BJP alleged that Soren in the rally delivered an 'inciting' speech that hurt the sentiments of not only people of Jharkhand but crores of Hindus in the country.

"Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Vadra), who was on stage had neither prevented Soren from making the controversial speech nor condemned it publicly," it said.

The party urged the Chief Electoral Officer to book them in treason case and punish them, "so that no other leader from Congress or JMM will speak such hurtful words on religion in future".

The BJP also released video footage showing Soren purportedly making certain controversial remarks on saffron clothes while speaking on sexual exploitation of women in the country.

Priyanka Vadra had addressed the rally after Soren in Pakur, which goes for the fifth and final phase of polling on December 20.

Tags: jmm, hemant soren, priyanka gandhi, rahul gandhi, bjp, congress
Location: India, Jharkhand, Ranchi

