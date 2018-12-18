The Asian Age | News

Hadiya's father, KM Ashokan, joins BJP

ANI
KM Ashokan, father of the 26-year-old Kerala woman Hadiya, who converted to Islam and married a Muslim man in 2016, has joined the BJP.

 The matter had hit the headlines, when Hadiya's father, KM Asokan, went to the court, claiming his daughter has fallen victim to 'love jihad'. (Photo: ANI)

Born in a Hindu family as Akhila Asokan, the lady became a Muslim and adopted the name 'Hadiya' after entering into wedlock with Jahan in 2016.

The HC annulled Hadiya's marriage in May 2017 over a National Investigation Agency (NIA) report, claiming that Hadiya was a victim of indoctrination and psychological kidnapping.

The court also sent the woman to her parents' custody, following which her husband moved the Supreme Court, which in March 2018 restored their marriage and also allowed NIA to continue its probe into other alleged love jihad instances.

In March, the Supreme Court restored marriage of Hadiya and Shafin Jahan after the Kerala High Court had annulled their marriage on the complaint of Hadiya's father.

