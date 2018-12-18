Hadiya's father, KM Ashokan, joins BJP

KM Ashokan, father of the 26-year-old Kerala woman Hadiya, who converted to Islam and married a Muslim man in 2016, has joined the BJP.

Thiruvananthapuram: KM Ashokan, father of the 26-year-old Kerala woman Hadiya, who converted to Islam and married a Muslim man in 2016, has joined the BJP.

Born in a Hindu family as Akhila Asokan, the lady became a Muslim and adopted the name 'Hadiya' after entering into wedlock with Jahan in 2016.

The matter had hit the headlines, when Hadiya's father, KM Asokan, went to the court, claiming his daughter has fallen victim to 'love jihad'.

The HC annulled Hadiya's marriage in May 2017 over a National Investigation Agency (NIA) report, claiming that Hadiya was a victim of indoctrination and psychological kidnapping.

The court also sent the woman to her parents' custody, following which her husband moved the Supreme Court, which in March 2018 restored their marriage and also allowed NIA to continue its probe into other alleged love jihad instances.

