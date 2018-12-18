The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Dec 18, 2018

India, All India

‘Don’t you realise my power’: BJP MLA threatens officer on camera

ANI
Published : Dec 18, 2018, 1:03 pm IST
Updated : Dec 18, 2018, 1:03 pm IST

Fatehpur Sikri's BJP MLA Udaybhan Chaudhary threatened SDM Garima Singh, his supporters raised slogans against officer.

Fatehpur Sikri's BJP MLA Udaybhan Chaudhary had gone to meet Sub-divisional magistrate Garima Singh over farmers' issue. (Photo: ANI)
 Fatehpur Sikri's BJP MLA Udaybhan Chaudhary had gone to meet Sub-divisional magistrate Garima Singh over farmers' issue. (Photo: ANI)

Agra: Fatehpur Sikri's BJP MLA Udaybhan Chaudhary on Monday threatened a Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Garima Singh.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Chaudhary had gone to meet the SDM over farmers' issue.

In the video of the verbal spat between the legislator and the administrative official, Chaudhary could be seen reminding SDM Singh about his 'powers' under the rule of democracy.

"You are talking to me in this way, are you trying to show me that you are the SDM? Don't you know I am an MLA? How can you talk to me like this? You don't realise my power, you don't realise the power of democracy," says Chaudhary in an intimidating demeanour.

Following the verbal confrontation, the supporters of the legislator also began raising slogans against the administrative official.

During the brief incident, the SDM can be seen uncomfortably registering her protest over the treatment being meted out to her.

After the incident, the SDM issued a press release stating that objectionable language has been used against her.

In may this year, during another incident of MLA's high handedness in Uttar Pradesh, BJP lawmaker Harshvardhan Bajpayee was found threatening the Superintendent of Police in Allahabad after the latter failed to recognise him at an event.

 

 

