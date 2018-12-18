Disgruntled Lalu son back in RJD fold, to rally in February

Rashtriya Janata Dal MLA Tej Pratap Yadav holding a meeting with party leaders in Patna has brought some relief in Lalu camp.

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal MLA Tej Pratap Yadav holding a meeting with party leaders in Patna has brought some relief in Lalu camp.

Tej Pratap, who has been staying away from active politics since October, is also likely to meet his father Lalu Yadav and discuss the current political situation in Bihar.

On Sunday, Tej Pratap had announced that he would hold a rally of youths in February. Speaking to reporters Tej Pratap Yadav said that “I have been trying to mobilise youths for a massive rally which is to be held early next year most likely in February. The date will be finalised soon”.

Sources said, Tej Pratap holding meetings and announcing a massive rally could be an attempt to position himself as a key player in RJD ahead of 2019 general elections.

Tej Pratap Yadav had left Patna in November after submitting an application in a family court seeking a divorce from his wife Aishwarya Rai.

He has also been keeping a low profile for the past one year on account of his differences with his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav who has been trying to run RJD after his father Lalu Yadav was sentenced in fodder scam cases.

Sources said that differences between both the brothers have been brewing ever since Lalu Yadav handed over the reins of RJD to his younger son Tejashwi after he was convicted in fodder scam cases.

“We will defeat all our enemies in the elections as I have returned with the blessings of Lord Krishna”, Tej Pratap Yadav said.

In June he had created a buzz with a tweet signalling “retirement from politics”.