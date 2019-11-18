Monday, Nov 18, 2019 | Last Update : 09:26 PM IST

India, All India

INX Media: ED moves HC seeking rectification of error in Chidambaram's bail order

PTI
Published : Nov 18, 2019, 12:55 pm IST
Updated : Nov 18, 2019, 12:55 pm IST

The ED in its application urged the HC to correct 'accidental slip/inadvertent error' that is in the Nov 15 verdict passed by Justice Kait.

The judge also referred to a previous 2017 order of the high court in the case of Tandon versus the ED in which it was observed that "there is a provision of trial by a special courts in case of 'schedule offences' under PMLA. (Photo: File)
 The judge also referred to a previous 2017 order of the high court in the case of Tandon versus the ED in which it was observed that "there is a provision of trial by a special courts in case of 'schedule offences' under PMLA. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday approached the Delhi High Court seeking rectification of an "inadvertent" error in the order denying bail to former Union finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case.

The ED in its application urged the court to correct the "accidental slip/inadvertent error" that is there in the November 15 verdict passed by Justice Suresh Kait.

The facts of another case have found mention in the Delhi High Court order denying bail to Chidambaram. The error is there in four paragraphs of the 41-page judgment.

Justice Kait reproduced some paragraphs from a 2017 Supreme Court order rejecting bail to Delhi-based lawyer Rohit Tandon in a money laundering case.

The judge also referred to a previous 2017 order of the high court in the case of Tandon versus the ED in which it was observed that "there is a provision of trial by a special courts in case of 'schedule offences' under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Possibility of a joint trial would arise under Section 44 of PMLA only when a charge sheet is filed upon completion of the investigation and the case is committed to a special court.

Tags: inx media case, enforcement directorate, p chidambaram, pmla
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told the Lok Sabha in a written reply that despite some recent deceleration of gross domestic product (GDP) growth, India is still projected by the World Economic Outlook to grow at the fastest rate in 2019-20 among G-20 countries. (Photo: File)

India is still fastest-growing economy among G-20 nations: Nirmala Sitharaman

The avalanche had hit the Army positions in the northern glacier at around 3:30 pm today. (Photo: Representational Image)

8 soldiers stuck under snow as avalanche hits Army positions in Siachen

Ahead of his meeting with Gandhi, Pawar said all political parties seeking to stake claim in forming the government in Maharashtra have to

'Didn't discuss Sena': Pawar after meeting Sonia

'I know the meeting was very important but I was contractually bound. I had signed the contract in January and I joined politics in April. Due to contractual obligation, I had to go for the commentary. On 11th November I received the mail and on the same day, I had informed them the reason for not attending the meeting,' Gambhir said. (Photo: ANI)

Gambhir hits out at AAP over 'missing' posters, trolling

MOST POPULAR

1

Check out these cool features you will soon get on WhatsApp

2

Real life 'Iron Man' Richard Browning sets a new jet-powered suit record

3

Heartfelt moment colourblind student sees green and red for the first time

4

This is one tech feel-good story your Monday desperately needs

5

From uttapam to sprouted dal parantha: UNICEF's recipes for healthy children

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham