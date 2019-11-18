INX Media: ED moves HC seeking rectification of error in Chidambaram's bail order

The ED in its application urged the HC to correct 'accidental slip/inadvertent error' that is in the Nov 15 verdict passed by Justice Kait.

The judge also referred to a previous 2017 order of the high court in the case of Tandon versus the ED in which it was observed that "there is a provision of trial by a special courts in case of 'schedule offences' under PMLA. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday approached the Delhi High Court seeking rectification of an "inadvertent" error in the order denying bail to former Union finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case.

The facts of another case have found mention in the Delhi High Court order denying bail to Chidambaram. The error is there in four paragraphs of the 41-page judgment.

Justice Kait reproduced some paragraphs from a 2017 Supreme Court order rejecting bail to Delhi-based lawyer Rohit Tandon in a money laundering case.

The judge also referred to a previous 2017 order of the high court in the case of Tandon versus the ED in which it was observed that "there is a provision of trial by a special courts in case of 'schedule offences' under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Possibility of a joint trial would arise under Section 44 of PMLA only when a charge sheet is filed upon completion of the investigation and the case is committed to a special court.