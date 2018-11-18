The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Nov 18, 2018 | Last Update : 11:18 AM IST

India, All India

Sabarimala row: BJP leader remanded to 14-day judicial custody, moved to sub jail

PTI
Published : Nov 18, 2018, 9:51 am IST
Updated : Nov 18, 2018, 9:51 am IST

The BJP is observing a 'protest' day on Sunday and will be blocking vehicles on highways from 10 am.

BJP Kerala General Secretary K Surendran, who was taken into preventive custody as he tried to proceed to the Lord Ayappa Temple, was Sunday produced before a magistrate. (Photo: PTI)
  BJP Kerala General Secretary K Surendran, who was taken into preventive custody as he tried to proceed to the Lord Ayappa Temple, was Sunday produced before a magistrate. (Photo: PTI)

Nilackal: BJP Kerala General Secretary K Surendran, who was taken into preventive custody as he tried to proceed to the Lord Ayappa Temple, was Sunday produced before a magistrate and remanded to 14-day judicial custody after he was charged with non-bailable offences.

Surendran, who had 'Irrumudikettu" (holy bundle of offerings for Lord Ayyappa) was taken into custody from Nilackal on Saturday night as he along with two others were on his way to the temple at Sabarimala. Surendran was asked by Superintendent of Police Yatish Chandra not to proceed towards Sabarimala but he did not heed.

They were then taken into preventive custody and brought to Chittar Police Station on Saturday night.

Early on Sunday, they were taken to Pathnamthitta district hospital and then produced before the Pathnamthitta judicial first class magistrate at his residence.

The magistrate remanded them to 14-day judicial custody. Cases under IPC 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging his duty) and 34 IPC (acts done by several persons for furtherance of common intention) were charged against them by police. Speaking to reporters, Surendran alleged that he was assaulted by police, not given water, food and medicines.

He charged that the arrest was politically motivated and a retaliatory action by the state government. Protestors had gathered in large numbers in front of the Chittar Police Station last night soon after the BJP leaders and others were brought to the police station.

BJP workers had protested in front of the state secretariat at Thiruvananthapuram and across the state including Kochi, Kottayam and Kannur against the police action.

The BJP is observing a "protest" day Sunday and will be blocking vehicles on highways from 10 am.

Kerala had observed a 12-hour hartal against the arrest of Hindu Aikya Vedi president P K Sasikala on Saturday. The Sabarimala Temple had opened for the two-month long pilgrim season on November 16.

Tags: sabarimala temple, k surendran, lord ayappa temple, protests in kerala, indian penal code
Location: India, Kerala

MOST POPULAR

1

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar speaks on leading stress-free life to migrant workers in UAE

2

Huawei announces world's most precise GPS tech with L5 L1 dual antenna

3

Final Cut Pro X introduces third-party workflow extensions

4

US Senate bill vows to get tough on robocalls, up penalties

5

Apple’s iPhone X was hacked, deleted data was recovered easily

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham