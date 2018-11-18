The Asian Age | News

RSS likens Jawaharlal Nehru to Hitler, calls his love for kids fake

THE ASIAN AGE. | SANJAY BASAK
Published : Nov 18, 2018, 12:15 am IST
Updated : Nov 18, 2018, 1:24 am IST

The RSS said that celebrating Children’s Day on Nehru’s birthday has nothing to do with his love for children but is merely a PR exercise.

New Delhi: Continuing its attack on Jawaharlal Nehru, the RSS has compared the first Prime Minister to Hitler and claimed that it was Nehru who had himself  “ordered to celebrate his birthday as Children’s Day”  — a public relations exercise that had no link to his love for kids.  

The latest edition of RSS mouthpiece, Organiser, carries an article with a black and white photograph of Nehru smoking with an article that draws parallel between him and the Nazi leader who created a pool of young admirers as a first step to dictatorship.

The RSS said that celebrating Children’s day on Nehru’s birthday on November 14 has nothing to do with his love for children but is merely a public relations exercise. “It had nothing to do with children or Chachaji’s eternal love and affections for India’s young buds. It was merely a public relations exercise, organised to please his Soviet Union masters Comrades Bulganin and Khrushchev who embarked on an India visit during that time,” it said.

With the Sangh Parivar and the BJP carrying on their tirade against India’s first Prime Minister, the RSS mouthpiece quoted its own editorial published in 1955 accusing Nehru of creating a youth brigade in the lines of “Hitler Jugend” (The youth organisation of the Nazi Party in Germany).

The editorial, written by K.R. Malkani, journalist, historian and politician associated with the BJP, claimed that before the visit of Russian leaders Nikolai Alexandrovich Bulganin and Nikita Sergeyevich Khrushchev, “The entire educational machinery in the capital has been put out of gear... a number of students from every class in almost all the schools have been out rehearsing and re-rehearsing their allotted role for couple of hours every day, tuition has almost ground to a halt.”

It went on to add: “Preparations to celebrate Pt. Nehru’s birthday and the Russian leaders’ arrival have set us thinking. It has been said of Hitler that he built up his dictatorship on the devotion of Hitler Youth organisation.” The mouthpiece stated that its 1955 editorial “condemned the repeated child rights violations in the name of Children’s Day celebration as truckloads of Delhi students, both boys and girls, had been daily transported to Kutub Minar ground for lessons in drilling, smiling, garlanding, clapping and shouting slogans!”

The editorial argued that “the right day for Children’s Day celebration would be Krishna Janmashtami — the birthday of the great child of all times Sri Bala Krishna”.

