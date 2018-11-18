The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Nov 18, 2018 | Last Update : 11:18 AM IST

India, All India

PM Modi clears India's stand as Maldives worries about 'loot' in Chinese boom

REUTERS
Published : Nov 18, 2018, 8:32 am IST
Updated : Nov 18, 2018, 8:32 am IST

PM Modi and Solih agreed the two countries would be mindful of each other's concerns and the need for stability in the Indian Ocean.

India, which has long been the Maldives' main political and economic partner, had grown concerned that China's expansive diplomacy was aimed at establishing an outpost on the islands. (Photo: Twitter | @MEAIndia)
 India, which has long been the Maldives' main political and economic partner, had grown concerned that China's expansive diplomacy was aimed at establishing an outpost on the islands. (Photo: Twitter | @MEAIndia)

New Delhi/Male: As the new president of the Maldives took office on Saturday, declaring the state coffers to have been looted, he warned that the country was in financial difficulty after racking up debt with Chinese lenders in an infrastructure boom.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the highest ranking foreign visitor at the ceremony held in a soccer stadium in the capital Male, told President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih that India stood ready to help the country through its economic difficulties, the Indian foreign ministry said in a statement following their meeting.

The Maldives, famous for its luxury resorts on palm-fringed islands, is the latest in a number of small countries where China has invested millions of dollars building highways and housing as part of its Belt and Road Initiative.

But these projects have left the country of just over 400,000 people in debt and prompted calls for investigations into how contracts were awarded to Chinese companies during the previous administration.

"As I take over the presidency, the state's financial situation is precarious. The damage done due to projects conducted only for political reasons, and at a loss, are huge," said Solih in a speech soon after he was sworn in as president.

Solih, a veteran lawmaker, won the presidential election in September as a joint opposition candidate against president Abdullah Yameen, a strongman who steered the country closer to China and faced international pressure over imprisoning political rivals.

"The state coffers have lost several billions of rufiyaa (local currency) due to embezzlement and corruption conducted at different levels of the government," Solih said.

He said it wasn't clear how much the state had lost. His transition team said this week it would conduct a forensic audit of deals sealed by the Yameen administration, many of them with Chinese state firms.

The big worry for Solih's team is the debt the country has run up with Chinese lenders for projects such as a mile-long sea bridge connecting the airport to the capital, the airport expansion itself and massive housing projects on reclaimed islands.

Solih's transition team said it had been told the country owed USD 1.5 billion to Chinese lenders, but fear it could be much higher. Even a debt of USD 1.5 billion would be more than a quarter of the country's annual gross domestic product.

India, which has long been the Maldives' main political and economic partner, had grown concerned that China's expansive diplomacy was aimed at establishing an outpost on the islands.

China has already gained a strong foothold in Sri Lanka, just off the southern coast of India, where it has a built a port and now controls it in a debt-for-equity swap. With Solih's win, India hopes it will be able to win back a country it considered as part of its area of influence.

PM Modi and Solih agreed the two countries would be mindful of each other's concerns and the need for stability in the Indian Ocean, the Indian foreign ministry said in the statement.

China has said it hoped there would be continuity in policies during Solih's presidency and it would create good conditions for Chinese firms.  

Tags: pm modi, indian ocean, ibrahim mohamed solih, abdullah yameen
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar speaks on leading stress-free life to migrant workers in UAE

2

Huawei announces world's most precise GPS tech with L5 L1 dual antenna

3

Final Cut Pro X introduces third-party workflow extensions

4

US Senate bill vows to get tough on robocalls, up penalties

5

Apple’s iPhone X was hacked, deleted data was recovered easily

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMLife

From rehabilitated circus lions, to gorillas, new born monkeys and a fair for camels in India, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Oscar de la Renta's Bridal Spring 2019 collection is modern and effortlessly elegant. (Photo: Oscar de la Renta)

Oscar de la Renta Bridal Spring 2019: Modern and effortlessly elegant

Nepal’s tradition of honouring dogs at Kukur Tihar has been taken to the other side of the world by a collective of Mexican animal rights groups that has started celebrating the festival too.

In photos: Kukur Tihar, sharing the bond between man and dog in Mexico

Chhath Puja relives the age-old tradition of paying obeisance to the Sun God.Every year, the festival commences with paying oblation to the setting sun and concludes with paying obeisance to the rising sun (Photo: PTI)

Devotees offer prayers to the sun across the country on Chhath Puja

Frome flamingoes playing in Israel, to cheetah triplets born in Germany and cow worship in Nepal or the devastating California wildfires, here are animals who grabbed headlines this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Dogs are worshipped to acknowledge their role in providing security during the second day of Tihar festival. (Photos: AP)

It's a dog's world: Nepal celebrates their love for mutts through Tihar festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham