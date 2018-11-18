Delhi and Male agree to renew close relations

Sources also said India was the only country invited at the head of state/government level at the swearing-in ceremony.

New Delhi: India and its tiny maritime south-western neighbour Maldives are the closest of friends once again. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attended the swearing-in ceremony of new Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, following which both countries agreed to renew their close ties and keep each other’s “concerns and aspirations” in mind. In a meeting with President Solih immediately after the ceremony, PM Modi “conveyed India’s readiness to extend help in every possible way and suggested that both sides should meet at the earliest to work out details as per requirements of the Maldives”. President Solih is also expected to visit India in the next few weeks. There are indications that the new President will strengthen ties with New Delhi and reverse the widely-perceived slant towards Beijing that Maldives had adopted during the controversial tenure of his predecessor Abdullah Yameen. The reference to mutual “concerns and aspirations” by the two leaders appeared to be a veiled reference to this.

Significantly, the assurance of assistance by India was furnished after President Solih pointed to the “dire economic situation” facing his country and sought help from India in meeting his Government’s “pledges to the people of the Maldives”. President Solih “highlighted the pressing need for increased housing and infrastructure development as well as for establishing water and sewerage systems in the outlying islands”. Sources said India was the only country mentioned in President Solih’s speech and that as a special gesture, the Maldivian President held his meeting with PM Modi immediately after the swearing-in. Sources also said India was the only country invited at the head of state/government level at the swearing-in ceremony.

President Solih’s assuming of office following his victory in the Presidential polls against then president Abdulla Yameen has come as a huge relief for New Delhi. Mr Yameen was openly pro-China and had become a thorn in New Delhi’s flesh, with Indo-Maldivian ties having nose-dived during Mr. Yameen’s tenure. In a boost to India, the United States has also backed President Solih’s new government.

While the new Maldivian President thanked PM Modi for attending the ceremony, PM Modi in turn also thanked President Solih for the “special gesture” of inviting him to the Inauguration Ceremony. Significantly, PM Modi “also conveyed greetings” from the people of India to the people of the Maldives on “consolidation of democracy” there which he said was essential for peace, prosperity and stability. India had been seriously concerned over attempts by Mr. Yameen’s previous Government to muzzle democracy in the Maldives. The two leaders also noted the “resilience” in bilateral ties, a veiled reference to the strained ties during Mr. Yameen’s tenure.

According to reports, Maldives is also under deep financial debt to China after Beijing undertook several infrastructure projects in the tiny archipelago nation during the tenure of Mr. Yameen. This probably explains why the new President Solih spoke about the “dire economic situation” facing his country. But the new Government’s high expectations from India means that New Delhi will have to walk the talk and probably increase aid to the Maldives steeply.

A Joint Indo-Maldivian Press Statement after talks between the two leaders said, “The two leaders, while noting the resilience of the relations between India and the Maldives, expressed confidence in the renewal of the close bonds of cooperation and friendship with the election of Mr Solih as the President of the Maldives. During their meeting, both leaders agreed on the importance of maintaining peace and security in the Indian Ocean and being mindful of each other’s concerns and aspirations for the stability of the region. The two leaders expressed their unwavering commitment and support for increased cooperation in combating terrorism both within the region and elsewhere.”

The Joint Statement added, “President Solih also briefed PM Modi on the dire economic situation facing the country as he takes office. The two leaders discussed ways in which India can continue development partnership, particularly to help the new government in meeting its pledges to the people of the Maldives. In particular, President Solih highlighted the pressing need for increased housing and infrastructure development as well as for establishing water and sewerage systems in the outlying islands. Prime Minister Modi assured President Solih of India’s firm commitment in assisting the Maldives to achieve sustainable social and economic development. He also conveyed India’s readiness to extend help in every possible way and suggested that both sides should meet at the earliest to work out details as per requirements of the Maldives.”

The statement further said, “PM Modi also welcomed the expanding opportunities for Indian companies to invest in the Maldives in different sectors for the mutual benefit of both countries. Recognising that nationals of both countries travel extensively between the two countries, the leaders also agreed on the need for facilitating easier visa procedures.”

It added, “PM Modi extended an invitation to President Solih to make a State Visit to India at his earliest convenience. President Solih accepted the invitation with pleasure.The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Maldives will make an official visit to India on the 26th of November to hold further discussions and to prepare for the forthcoming State Visit of President Solih to India. President Solih expressed the hope that Prime Minister Modi will make an official visit to the Maldives in the near future. Prime Minister Modi gratefully accepted the invitation.”