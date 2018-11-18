Another youth abducted by terrorists in J&K after two teens killed

The man has been identified as Suhail Ahmad Ganai.

This kidnapping comes a day after a 19-year-old’s body was found his throat slit in Shopian. (Representational Image)

Srinagar: Another young man was kidnapped in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district, a day after a second Kashmiri teenager was killed by the militants, ANI reported.

This kidnapping comes a day after a 19-year-old’s body was found his throat slit in Shopian. Huzaif Kuttay, a baker from Kulgam district, was among five people kidnapped by terrorists from various villages across the district on Saturday.

As per local reports, two more civilians were abducted from Meemender village of Shopian district on Saturday evening. However police officials said that they were checking the authenticity of the reports.