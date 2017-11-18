The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Nov 18, 2017 | Last Update : 06:30 PM IST

 Ind vs SL, 1st Test: Play called off for rest of the day as rain continues
 
India, All India

Rafale deal: Rahul says Sitharaman should be 'ashamed' of being silenced by 'boss'

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 18, 2017, 6:06 pm IST
Updated : Nov 18, 2017, 6:08 pm IST

Rahul played on Sitharaman's words stating that she should be 'ashamed of being silenced by the Modi govt'.

The Congress on Wednesday alleged that the Rafale deal amounted to compromising on national interest and security and promoted 'crony capitalism,' while causing a loss to the public exchequer. (Photo: PTI | File)
 The Congress on Wednesday alleged that the Rafale deal amounted to compromising on national interest and security and promoted 'crony capitalism,' while causing a loss to the public exchequer. (Photo: PTI | File)

New Delhi: A day after Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman termed allegations relating to Rafale deal as shameful, Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hit back at the minister saying "what’s shameful is your boss silencing you".

Rahul played on Sitharaman's words stating that she should be 'ashamed of being silenced by the Modi govt'.

A questionnaire followed the statement:

Please tell us Final price of each Rafale jet? 

Did PM take CCS permission before announcing purchase in Paris? 

Why PM bypassed experienced HAL & gave the deal to AA rated businessman with no defence experience?

The final agreement for 36 Rafale jets was signed after approval of  Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), Sitharaman said.

Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa had earlier on Thursday said that the Rafale deal is not overpriced and denied allegations that the Narendra Modi government had negotiated an overpriced deal to purchase 36 Rafale fighter jets.

The Congress on Wednesday alleged that the Rafale deal amounted to compromising on national interest and security and promoted "crony capitalism", while causing a loss to the public exchequer.

The opposition party also alleged that the aircraft were being purchased at much higher rates than what was decided after the completion of the tender process under the previous UPA government.

The Congress said that the Government neglected the interests of public sector Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) as French manufacturer of Rafale aircraft Dassault Aviation refused to transfer technology to it and instead entered into an agreement with Reliance Defence.

Ignoring Anil Ambani-owned Reliance Defence Limited's threat to sue the Congress, Rahul Gandhi continued the attack on the BJP government over the Rafale fighter aircraft deal and asked the Centre to explain its "Reliance" over a leading business group with no experience in aerospace technology.

Tags: nirmala sitharaman, rafale deal, rahul gandhi, twitter, congress
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

