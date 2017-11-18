Rafale deal: Rahul says Sitharaman should be 'ashamed' of being silenced by 'boss'

Rahul played on Sitharaman's words stating that she should be 'ashamed of being silenced by the Modi govt'.

The Congress on Wednesday alleged that the Rafale deal amounted to compromising on national interest and security and promoted 'crony capitalism,' while causing a loss to the public exchequer. (Photo: PTI | File)

New Delhi: A day after Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman termed allegations relating to Rafale deal as shameful, Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hit back at the minister saying "what’s shameful is your boss silencing you".

A questionnaire followed the statement:

Please tell us Final price of each Rafale jet?

Did PM take CCS permission before announcing purchase in Paris?

Why PM bypassed experienced HAL & gave the deal to AA rated businessman with no defence experience?

Dear RM, what’s shameful is your boss silencing you. Please tell us :

1. Final price of each Rafale jet?

2. Did PM take CCS permission before announcing purchase in Paris?

3. Why PM bypassed experienced HAL & gave the deal to AA rated businessman with no defence experience? — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) November 18, 2017

The final agreement for 36 Rafale jets was signed after approval of Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), Sitharaman said.

Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa had earlier on Thursday said that the Rafale deal is not overpriced and denied allegations that the Narendra Modi government had negotiated an overpriced deal to purchase 36 Rafale fighter jets.

The Congress on Wednesday alleged that the Rafale deal amounted to compromising on national interest and security and promoted "crony capitalism", while causing a loss to the public exchequer.

The opposition party also alleged that the aircraft were being purchased at much higher rates than what was decided after the completion of the tender process under the previous UPA government.

The Congress said that the Government neglected the interests of public sector Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) as French manufacturer of Rafale aircraft Dassault Aviation refused to transfer technology to it and instead entered into an agreement with Reliance Defence.

Ignoring Anil Ambani-owned Reliance Defence Limited's threat to sue the Congress, Rahul Gandhi continued the attack on the BJP government over the Rafale fighter aircraft deal and asked the Centre to explain its "Reliance" over a leading business group with no experience in aerospace technology.