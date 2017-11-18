Prasoon Joshi slams Sanjay Leela Bhansali for private screening of 'Padmavati'

The CBFC Chairman said the action has compromised the role of systems and balances that are part of a functioning industry.

Joshi said it was lack of intellectual insight on part of the filmmakers to have treated the certification process haphazardly to suit convenience. (Photo: PTI/File)

Mumbai: A day after Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmavati' was sent back by censor board to the filmmaker, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) Chairman Prasoon Joshi on Saturday lambasted Bhansali for organising special screening for media before getting it certified.

"Disappointing that Padmavati is being screened for media and getting reviewed on national channels without CBFC having seen or certified the film," he told ANI.

Joshi said it was lack of intellectual insight on part of the filmmakers to have treated the certification process haphazardly to suit convenience.

Criticising the filmmakers for setting an opportunistic precedent, Joshi said that Bhansali and the producers are using this process "to subvert the existing norm of film certification".

"On one hand, holding CBFC responsible and pressurising to accelerate process and on other hand, attempt to subvert the very process, sets an opportunistic precedent," he said.

Attacking the producers, Joshi said they had targeted the CBFC for sending back the movie and being asked to provide important documents.

"Makers admit paper work isn't complete, the disclaimer whether film is work of fiction or historical was left blank and on being asked to provide important documents, target CBFC for 'looking the other way'. It is surprising," he said.

'Padmavati' was on sent back to the filmmaker by the censor board citing technical reasons.

The period drama, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, has been facing protests from various groups, including Shri Rajput Karni Sena, for allegedly tampering with historical facts.

The film is slated for release on December 1.