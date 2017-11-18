Padmavati protesters block entry to Chittorgarh fort

The Asian Age | News

PTI
Published : Nov 18, 2017, 2:51 am IST
Updated : Nov 18, 2017, 6:54 am IST

Karni Sena had alleged distortion of historical facts in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film starring Padukone, Shahid Kapur and Ranveer Singh.

The members of Sarva Samaj Samithi closed down the historic gate of Chittorgarh fort, denying tourists entry in the complex. (Photo: PTI)
Jaipur: Protesters today blocked the entry to the Chittorgarh Fort, which houses Padmini’s Palace, amid protests against Bollywood film Padmavati across Rajasthan and various parts of the country.

However, SP of Chittorgarh Prashan Kumar Khamsera said the fort, a world heritage site in Rajasthan, is not officially closed.

“We have been informed by the protesters that entry to the fort will be blocked for tourists. We have made ample security arrangements to deal with the situation,” he said.

Member of Sarv Samaj Sangathan and president of Jauhar Samriti Sansthan, Ummed Singh said, “A dharna demanding a ban on ‘Padmavati’ is continuing for the last eight days at Padan Pole. The Chittorgarh Fort will be closed for tourists today.” The Sarv Samaj Sangathan and some other outfits have termed a song in the film, which shows actor Deepika Padukone as Queen Padmini dancing in a courtyard, “crossing dramatic license”.

The Karni Sena had alleged distortion of historical facts in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film starring Padukone, Shahid Kapur and Ranveer Singh.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation (RTDC) managing director Pradeep Kumar Borad has ruled out any change in operations of luxury train  — Palace on Wheels — and said the train would be operating through the circuit and will be going to Chittorgarh. On whether the tourists would be taken to the Chittorgarh Fort, he said the local administration be able to comment on it better.

In March, Chittorgarh Fort was vandalised by a group of men who broke mirrors installed at the Padmini Palace of the Rajput queen.

Tags: padmavati controversy, karni sena, sanjay leela bhansali
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur

