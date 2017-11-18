The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Nov 18, 2017 | Last Update : 04:24 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Bhuvneshwar Kumar provided India the breakthrough.(Photo: BCCI) LIVE | Ind vs SL 1st Test, Day 3: Thirimanne, Mathews depart in quick succession
 LIVE !  :  (Photo: BCCI) Ind vs SL, 1st Test: Play called off for rest of the day as rain continues
 
India, All India

Mumbai lady constable denied sex realignment surgery, moves HC

ANI
Published : Nov 18, 2017, 3:45 pm IST
Updated : Nov 18, 2017, 3:50 pm IST

The cop's lawyer appealed to the authorities to allow her to undergo the surgery saying that his client's human rights are at stake.

The cop, who has been serving in the police force since 2010, took the decision to change her gender after she felt connected more with the masculine gender due to what she describes as hormonal imbalances. (Photo: Representational)
 The cop, who has been serving in the police force since 2010, took the decision to change her gender after she felt connected more with the masculine gender due to what she describes as hormonal imbalances. (Photo: Representational)

Mumbai: A woman police constable in the Beed district has approached the Bombay High Court after the Maharashtra Police turned down her plea to undergo sex realignment surgery.

The 29-year-old constable had applied for a sex realignment surgery but her plea was allegedly rejected by Beed Police and Maharashtra police top officials.

The cop, who has been serving in the police force since 2010, took the decision to change her gender after she felt connected more with the masculine gender due to what she describes as hormonal imbalances.

Her lawyer claims that on diagnosis and medical consultation at the Sir JJ hospital in Mumbai, she was told that her hormonal imbalances is incurable and thus she was advised to undergo plastic surgery or sexual reassignment.

Read: Mumbai lady cop seeks approval for gender reassignment surgery

The lawyer appealed to the authorities to allow her to undergo the surgery saying that his client's human rights are at stake.

He says he is seeking necessary orders as per Maharashtra Police Rules ensuring the cop right to equality and life.

Tags: sex realignment surgery, mumbai lady cop, maharashtra police, bombay high court
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Pilot draws penis in sky, Navy not happy with the incident

2

'Big Boss' winner, 'Aashiqui' actor Rahul Roy joins BJP, thanks Modi, Amit Shah

3

Depression in women often caused by sexual harassment in office

4

Pope gets a white-and-yellow Lamborghini to auction for charity

5

Jutice League Movie Review: Too much noise, very little substance

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Multi-day fashion week first took place in 2011 and was well received by both Nigerian designers and fashion enthusiasts. (Photo: AP)

Lagos Fashion week: Designers stun on sixth year of the event

Experts say it was common in pre-Columbian times to keep skulls as trophies and display them to symbolize death and rebirth. (Photo: AP)

Bolivians pay homage to skulls in annual festival

Chiang Mai is considered as one of the best places to experience the Loy Krathong festival in Thailand which is celebrated on the first full moon of the 12th traditional Thai calendar and which includes a theme float parade through town. (Photo: AFP)

People celebrate Loy Krathong festival in Thailand

The Jubilee Bull of Medinaceli is a traditional festive event dating back to the 16th century in which a bull, covered with mud from the legs to the head to avoid burns, wears on its horns a metal frame (gamella) on which two large balls of fire burn, while the animal is tied to a pole with a rope. (Photo: AFP)

Revelers celebrate Toro de Jubilo in Spain

Mumbai-Belgium's Queen Mathilde and King Philippe were seen playing cricket at Oval Maidan in Mumbai advocating for children’s right to play and learn during. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Belgian Royalty and Cricketer Virender Sehwag team up for Child Rights

The Dev Deepavali ("the Diwali of the Gods" or "Festival of Lights of the Gods") is the festival of Kartik Poornima celebrated in Varanasi. (Photos: Apratim Pal)

Celebrating the Diwali of the Gods in Varanasi

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham