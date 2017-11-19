Gujarat poll: BJP releases second list with 36 candidates; takes total to 106

On Friday, the party had announced 70 candidates, including Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released the second list with 36 candidates for the two-phase poll in Gujarat on December 9 and 14.

With this, the party has announced 106 candidates for elections to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly. In the list, there are 13 ST candidates and two SC candidates.

On Friday, the party had announced 70 candidates, including Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and state party chief Jitu Vaghani. Of the 70, 15 are Patels, 18 OBCs, three SCs and 11 STs. Counting will be held on December 18 along with that of Himachal Pradesh.

While the first phase will be held in 89 of 182 seats, the notification for the second phase will be issued on November 20 for the other 93 seats in 14 districts.