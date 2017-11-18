The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Nov 18, 2017 | Last Update : 09:03 AM IST

 LIVE !  :  Given that rain does not spoil the game again, India will hope to turn things around and make a comeback, having already lost half their side.(Photo: BCCI) LIVE | India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, Day 3: Hosts aim to bounce back amidst rain fear
 LIVE !  :  (Photo: BCCI) Ind vs SL, 1st Test: Play called off for rest of the day as rain continues
 
India, All India

Art of Living founder meets Sunni cleric in Lucknow

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 18, 2017, 6:26 am IST
Updated : Nov 18, 2017, 6:55 am IST

He added that there was really no conflict between these Hindu and Islamic communities as they have been living together for centuries.

Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. (Photo: PTI/File)

Lucknow: Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Friday met the All-India Muslim Personal Law Board’s (AIMPLB) executive president and senior Sunni cleric Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali.

Talking to reporters later, the spiritual leader said, “We both agree that we have to build the bridge between the two communities. We have to create a friendly atm-osphere of belongingness and togetherness so that we can solve all the issues of the country.”

He added that there was really no conflict between these Hindu and Islamic communities as they have been living together for centuries.

“We have to take forward the idea of brotherhood through talks. We all respect the law, but the law cannot connect the hearts of people. A law will remain a law and people will have to follow it but what is important is that the feeling of togetherness and harmony has to come from within,” he said.

AIMPLB leader Maulana Khalid Rashid said the two leaders held discussions on how to bring these two communities together and spread communal harmony in the entire nation.

“We are thankful to Sri Sri Ravi Shankar for teaching people to live their lives in an orderly manner,” he said.

Tags: sri sri ravi shankar, aimplb, maulana khalid rashid firangi mahali
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Pope gets a white-and-yellow Lamborghini to auction for charity

2

Jutice League Movie Review: Too much noise, very little substance

3

Man who mistreats women is not oversexed: Angelina Jolie gives powerful speech at UN

4

Ashes series 2017: Australia recall Tim Paine to Test squad

5

BHU prof develops 'Har Har Mahadev' app which blocks porn sites

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Multi-day fashion week first took place in 2011 and was well received by both Nigerian designers and fashion enthusiasts. (Photo: AP)

Lagos Fashion week: Designers stun on sixth year of the event

Experts say it was common in pre-Columbian times to keep skulls as trophies and display them to symbolize death and rebirth. (Photo: AP)

Bolivians pay homage to skulls in annual festival

Chiang Mai is considered as one of the best places to experience the Loy Krathong festival in Thailand which is celebrated on the first full moon of the 12th traditional Thai calendar and which includes a theme float parade through town. (Photo: AFP)

People celebrate Loy Krathong festival in Thailand

The Jubilee Bull of Medinaceli is a traditional festive event dating back to the 16th century in which a bull, covered with mud from the legs to the head to avoid burns, wears on its horns a metal frame (gamella) on which two large balls of fire burn, while the animal is tied to a pole with a rope. (Photo: AFP)

Revelers celebrate Toro de Jubilo in Spain

Mumbai-Belgium's Queen Mathilde and King Philippe were seen playing cricket at Oval Maidan in Mumbai advocating for children’s right to play and learn during. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Belgian Royalty and Cricketer Virender Sehwag team up for Child Rights

The Dev Deepavali ("the Diwali of the Gods" or "Festival of Lights of the Gods") is the festival of Kartik Poornima celebrated in Varanasi. (Photos: Apratim Pal)

Celebrating the Diwali of the Gods in Varanasi

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham