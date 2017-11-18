Art of Living founder meets Sunni cleric in Lucknow

He added that there was really no conflict between these Hindu and Islamic communities as they have been living together for centuries.

Lucknow: Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Friday met the All-India Muslim Personal Law Board’s (AIMPLB) executive president and senior Sunni cleric Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali.

Talking to reporters later, the spiritual leader said, “We both agree that we have to build the bridge between the two communities. We have to create a friendly atm-osphere of belongingness and togetherness so that we can solve all the issues of the country.”

He added that there was really no conflict between these Hindu and Islamic communities as they have been living together for centuries.

“We have to take forward the idea of brotherhood through talks. We all respect the law, but the law cannot connect the hearts of people. A law will remain a law and people will have to follow it but what is important is that the feeling of togetherness and harmony has to come from within,” he said.

AIMPLB leader Maulana Khalid Rashid said the two leaders held discussions on how to bring these two communities together and spread communal harmony in the entire nation.

“We are thankful to Sri Sri Ravi Shankar for teaching people to live their lives in an orderly manner,” he said.