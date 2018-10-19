Will visit Ayodhya on Nov 25, ask PM why temple not built yet: Uddhav Thackeray

The Sena chief also raked up the issue of the rising fuel prices, depreciation of rupee against dollar and security of women.

Mumbai: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday came down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the delay in construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya.

Addressing his annual Vijay Dashmi rally in Mumbai, the Sena chief said that he will visit Ayodhya on November 25 and ask this to the Prime Minister.

Expressing disappointment over the Ram temple issue, Thackeray said, “We warn everyone who thinks that Hindutva has died. We are still alive. We are saddened that Ram Mandir has not been constructed yet.”

The Sena chief also raked up the issue of the rising fuel prices, depreciation of rupee against dollar and security of women. “(Union minister) Ravi Shankar Prasad says that inflation is not in our control or fuel prices are not in our control. I ask them 'what is in your control?' You can't control inflation, you can't ensure the safety of women," Thackeray said.

“Lord Vishnu’s avtar (PM Modi) is with you and yet nothing is in your control," Thackeray taunted referring to a recent statement of Maharashtra BJP spokesperson Avadhut Wagh who called PM Modi the "Eleventh avatar of Vishnu".

Announcing his decision to visit Ayodhya on 25 November, Thackeray asked BJP to clarify its stand on the Ram Mandir issue. “The BJP should clarify to the public whether the Ram Mandir promise is a jumla. If it is one, then the Shiv Sena will look into it,” he said.

Uddhav Thackeray also predicted that the BJP could be voted out of power if it keeps on lying.

"The country has become a volcano because of your lies. Once this erupts, you will never be able to come back to power," he said.

In a warning, Sena chief said, “I will go to Ayodhya on 25 November. I am coming to remind you (PM Modi) that I am coming only for once, but after that we will get together all Hindus to build Ram temple.”