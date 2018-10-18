The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Oct 18, 2018

India, All India

MJ Akbar’s defamation case against journalist over #MeToo in court today

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 18, 2018, 8:38 am IST
Updated : Oct 18, 2018, 8:38 am IST

Akbar sued Ramani accusing her of 'intentionally putting forward malicious, fabricated and salacious' allegations.

Editor-turned-politician MJ Akbar, who has been accused of sexual harassment by several women, stepped down as Minister of State for External Affairs on Wednesday evening, saying he will challenge the accusations against him. (Photo: File | PTI)
New Delhi: The defamation case by former union minister MJ Akbar against journalist Priya Ramani will be heard in the Patiala House court in Delhi today.

Priya Ramani is the first woman journalist to accuse Akbar of sexual harassment around 20 years.

Akbar had sued Ramani on Monday, accusing her of "intentionally putting forward malicious, fabricated and salacious" allegations to harm his goodwill and reputation.

The editor-turned-politician, who has been accused of sexual harassment by several women, stepped down as Minister of State for External Affairs on Wednesday evening, saying he will challenge the accusations against him.

"Since I have decided to seek justice in a court of law in my personal capacity, I deem it appropriate to step down from office and challenge false accusations levied against me, also in a personal capacity. I have, therefore, tendered my resignation from the office of Minister of State for External Affairs. I am deeply grateful to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and to the External Affairs Minister Smt Sushma Swaraj for the opportunity they gave me to serve my country," Akbar said in his letter.

Akbar, former editor of newspapers like The Telegraph and The Asian Age was named by Ramani in a tweet on October 8 where she said MJ Akbar was the man she had written about in a magazine article a year ago, when the Harvey Weinstein scandal in the US set off an avalanche of #MeToo allegations.

After Ramani named him, more women posted stories against Akbar.

On Wednesday Ramani said, "As women we feel vindicated by MJ Akbar's resignation. I look forward to the day when I will also get justice in court."

Twenty journalists had come out in her support on Tuesday evening, saying she was not alone and that they would testify in court against Akbar.

Akbar's name had cropped up in the social media campaign #MeToo against alleged sexual harassment when he was in Nigeria.

Hours after returning home, Akbar had termed the allegations levelled against him by several women as "false, fabricated and deeply distressing" and said he was taking appropriate legal action against them.

The women who accused Akbar of sexual harassment, included Ghazala Wahab, Shuma Raha, Anju Bharti and Shutapa Paul.

Tags: mj akbar, #metoo
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

