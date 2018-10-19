The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Oct 18, 2018 | Last Update : 10:11 PM IST

India, All India

Congress releases first list of 12 candidates for Chhattisgarh Assembly polls

PTI
Published : Oct 18, 2018, 8:32 pm IST
Updated : Oct 18, 2018, 8:34 pm IST

A total of 18 assembly seats will go to polls in the first phase of assembly elections in Chhattisgarh on November 12.

Congress on Thursday released its first list of 12 candidates for the first phase of assembly elections in Chhattisgarh on November 12. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Congress on Thursday released its first list of 12 candidates for the first phase of assembly elections in Chhattisgarh on November 12. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday released its first list of 12 candidates for the first phase of assembly elections in Chhattisgarh on November 12.

AICC general secretary Mukul Wasnik, in a statement, announced the candidates for seats in southern Chhattisgarh, which is infested by Naxals.

Among the candidates fielded by the party are Devati Karma from Dantewada-ST seat, Lakheshwar Baghel from Bastar-ST seat and Shishu Pal Sori from Kanker-ST. The party also decided that its leader Rekhchand Jain will contest from Jagdalpur assembly seat. These seats are highly sensitive and affected by Naxal violence.

A total of 18 assembly seats will go to polls in the first phase of polling on November 12. The second phase of polling for the remaining seats 72 will be held on November 20 and results will be out on December 11.

 

(Photo: Twitter | ANI)(Photo: Twitter | ANI)

 

Tags: congress, chhattisgarh assembly elections
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Making men priority was a big mistake, says 'Badhaai Ho' actor Neena Gupta

2

Dogs can understand language, process spoken words like humans, study finds

3

YouTube is finally back online after a global outage

4

Photo: Nick Jonas' future looks bright with Priyanka Chopra!

5

New York marks first shooting-free weekend in 25 years

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Navratri festival of nine nights began on October 10 and culminates with the celebration of 'Dussehra'.(Photo: PTI)

India celebrates Navratri

From the traditional to the modern and everything human, here's how you saw Durga Puja. (A popular North Kolkata Durga Puja) Photo Credit: Debojyoti Sanyal, Sammya Brata Mullick, Supratim Chakraborty, Priyanka Dutta, Subhajit Biswas, Suprotim Nandi/ Lead image by Debojyoti Sanyal)

Durga Puja 2018: Devotees share their favourite moments from festivities

From pasta to whiskey butter or rich spongy date cakes, here are dishes that will leave you wanting more. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing delectables to drool over

The Nine Emperor Gods Festival is a nine-day Taoist celebration beginning on the eve of 9th lunar month of the Chinese calendar, and is celebrated primarily in Myanmar, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia. (Photos: AP)

Thailand celebrates vegetarian fare in Nine Emperor Gods Festival

Photographers share their favourite snaps on Mahalaya as the countdown to Durga Puja begins. (Photos: Orchid Chakravorty, Subhajit Biswas, Ananya Das and Supratim Nandi/ Lead photo: Supratim Nandi))

Durga Puja 2018: India gears up for autumnal festivities

From pizza, to curry, soup and salad, we share pictures of some delectable edibles. (Photos: AP)

Delicious food pictures for the hungry souls

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham