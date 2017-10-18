J&K: 4 hurt as security forces fire at mob protesting braid chopping in Anantnag

Residents of a village in Pahalgam area of Anantnag district staged a protest after they caught an alleged braid chopper.

A police official said a security forces vehicle passing through the area was stopped by the protesters, who tried to deflate its tyres.

Srinagar: Four persons were injured on Wednesday when security forces fired on a mob in Pahalgam area of Jammu and Kashmir following an alleged braid chopping incident, police said.

He said a security forces vehicle passing through the area was stopped by the protesters, who tried to deflate its tyres.

As the mob got violent, the security forces personnel opened fire,resulting in injuries to four persons, the official said. He said further details of the incident were awaited.