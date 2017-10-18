The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Oct 18, 2017

India, All India

J&K: 4 hurt as security forces fire at mob protesting braid chopping in Anantnag

PTI
Published : Oct 18, 2017, 11:31 am IST
Updated : Oct 18, 2017, 11:32 am IST

Residents of a village in Pahalgam area of Anantnag district staged a protest after they caught an alleged braid chopper.

A police official said a security forces vehicle passing through the area was stopped by the protesters, who tried to deflate its tyres. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle/Representational)
 A police official said a security forces vehicle passing through the area was stopped by the protesters, who tried to deflate its tyres. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle/Representational)

Srinagar: Four persons were injured on Wednesday when security forces fired on a mob in Pahalgam area of Jammu and Kashmir following an alleged braid chopping incident, police said.

Residents of a village in Pahalgam area of Anantnag district staged a protest after they caught an alleged braid chopper, a police official said.

He said a security forces vehicle passing through the area was stopped by the protesters, who tried to deflate its tyres.

As the mob got violent, the security forces personnel opened fire,resulting in injuries to four persons, the official said. He said further details of the incident were awaited. 

Tags: braid chopping, protesters, security forces
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

