J&K: 4 civilians injured in ceasefire violation by Pak in Balakote sector of Poonch

The ceasefire violations, which amounted to 228 in 2016, have reached 503 this year (till October 5).

The Indian Army is strongly retaliating to it and the firing is still underway in Balakote and Manjakot sector of Rajouri. (Photo: Representational/File)

Poonch: Four civilians were injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Balakote sector of Poonch on Wednesday morning.

The Indian Army is strongly retaliating to it and the firing is still underway in Balakote and Manjakot sector of Rajouri.

Earlier, four civilians, including children, were injured after Pakistan on October 14 initiated indiscriminate firing in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhimber Gali Sector along the Line of Control (LoC).

This unprovoked firing has been continuously witnessed from the Pakistani side across the border, in which many Indian security personnel and civilians have lost their lives.

