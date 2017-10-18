The Asian Age | News

BJP to Cong: Speak up on Vadra’s arms dealer ‘links’

Published : Oct 18, 2017
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday asked Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul to break their “silence” over media reports which claimed that Robert Vadra had “links” with fugitive arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the silence of Ms Gandhi and Rahul will be construed as acceptance of charges against Vadra. She also cited media reports and alleged that a London house linked to Mr Vadra was refurbished by Bhandari, who also made arrangements for his travel abroad.

Sitharaman also claimed that an amount of 7.5 lakh Swiss franc was deposited in a bank account of Bhandari and asked if there was a connection between this and the money spent on refurbishing the London house linked to Vadra.

Responding to the BJP’s allegations, Mr Vadra today put out a philosophical message. “Good Morning, I am capable, I am strong. If I believe in myself, I can turn my dreams into a plan, and my plan into my reality,” said a quote on his Mr Vadra’s Facebook post along with his photograph and a few horses running by a sea.

Citing media reports Sitharaman also alleged that there were at least three transactions between them with “serious financial implications”.

Addressing a press conference, Ms Sitharaman asked, “Why senior leadership of the Congress, including Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, is keeping a studied silence?”

Referring to Mr Gandhi’s frequent tweets, the minister wondered why he was keeping silent on this matter. She also claimed that the Congress leader was “copying” Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Asked what the CBI was doing as it was investigating Bhandari, she said this question should be put to the agency. The government is taking all steps to bring the absconding arms dealer back to India to face law, she added. Party spokesperson G.V.L Narasimha Rao said, “If you believe that Vadra is innocent and then why not file a defamation suit? The silence shows guilt.”

