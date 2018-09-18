The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Sep 18, 2018 | Last Update : 12:23 PM IST

India, All India

Watch: Auto driver assaulted for asking TN BJP chief about fuel price hike

PTI
Published : Sep 18, 2018, 11:14 am IST
Updated : Sep 18, 2018, 11:14 am IST

Tamil Nadu BJP chief Soundararajan answers the question but does not turn around to see the man who posed the question.

A man can be heard asking Soundararajan about the rising fuel prices and immediately a party functionary shoves him aside. (Photo: ANI screengrab)
 A man can be heard asking Soundararajan about the rising fuel prices and immediately a party functionary shoves him aside. (Photo: ANI screengrab)

Chennai: A video clip purportedly showing an autorickshaw driver being shoved aside, while questioning Tamil Nadu BJP chief Tamilisai Soundararajan over rising fuel prices, has gone viral on Monday.

In the brief clip, a man emerges from behind the gathering and moves towards Soundararajan fielding questions from reporters.

He can be heard asking her about the rising fuel prices and immediately a party functionary shoves him aside.

Soundararajan answers the question but does not turn around to see the man who posed the question.

She was speaking to reporters after the conclusion of a cultural event in Chennai involving folk artistes in the early hours to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

When contacted, the BJP state unit chief told news agency PTI, "The man was not manhandled as is being claimed by some channels. I did not even see him, but I did answer his question."

Since the identity of the man was not known and as it was about 12:30 am, party workers as part of security measures took him away, she said.

Later, the auto driver told reporters that he was "misunderstood," by the BJP men.

 "I only tried to vent my grievance. The petrol price hike is hurting drivers like me more." He said he does not own an autorickshaw and only hires it for a daily fee.

"We have to buy fuel at a high cost and try to make ends meet which is becoming impossible," he added.

Tags: auto driver assaulted, fuel price hike, bjp, tamilisai soundararajan
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

MOST POPULAR

1

Rajkummar Rao introduces Raghu and Rukmini from Made In China

2

Jack the Ripper's victims were not prostitutes

3

India’s first ever certified ‘Dog Park’ comes up in Hyderabad

4

Housefull 4: Akshay, team shoot at Jaisalmer Palace, and it has Baahubali connection

5

Thugs Of Hindostan: Big B, Aamir Khan film to be introduced through motion posters!

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol, Kiara Advani, ‘Sui Dhaaga’ stars Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma were spotted at the Mumbai airport. Parineeti Chopra, Shilpa Shetty and family were clicked at Ganesh Darshan. Checkout more latest pictures of Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: Abhishek, Varun, Anushka, Kajol, Kiara spotted at airport

Star power was in abundance on the second day of the SIIMA Awards held in Dubai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

SIIMA: Baahubali wins big, NTR stars bond, Shriya, others dazzle on stage

Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma had welcomed Bappa to their household. After one and a half day they proceeded for the Visarjan. Check out the exclusive pictures of B-Town celebs present at Khan's residence in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay-Maanayata, Soha-Kunal and others visit Arpita's Ganesh Visarjan

Sui Dhaaga: Made In India couple Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan was seen promoting the forthcoming film. Where as Sharddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam sans Shahid Kapoor were spotted on the sets of reality show to promote Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Check out the latest photos of Bollywood stars. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sui Dhaaga duo Anushka-Varun and BGMC stars Yami, Shraddha promote film

Bollywood stars were spotted at events in Mumbai on Tuesday as their upcoming films gear up for release. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid-Shraddha's cool grooves, Varun-Anushka seek Ganesha’s blessings

B-Town stars of upcoming films were spotted at events related to their ventures in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina backs Love Sonia; Anushka, Varun, Pataakha, Mitron stars promote

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham