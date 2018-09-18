The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Sep 18, 2018 | Last Update : 09:51 PM IST

India, All India

Telangana honour killing: Victims's father-in-law, six others arrested

PTI
Published : Sep 18, 2018, 8:23 pm IST
Updated : Sep 18, 2018, 8:23 pm IST

Seven, including two men acquitted in murder of former Gujarat home minister Haren Pandya, were arrested for killing a Dalit Christian man.

The killing of the 23-year-old P Pranay Kumar, who had married an upper caste woman Amrutha Varshini, at Miryalguda in Nalgonda district on September 14 had sparked an outrage in the state. (Photo: DC)
 The killing of the 23-year-old P Pranay Kumar, who had married an upper caste woman Amrutha Varshini, at Miryalguda in Nalgonda district on September 14 had sparked an outrage in the state. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Seven people, including two men acquitted in the murder of former Gujarat home minister Haren Pandya, were arrested for the recent alleged honour killing of a Dalit Christian man in Telangana's Nalgonda district, police said Tuesday. 

The killing of the 23-year-old P Pranay Kumar, who had married an upper caste woman Amrutha Varshini, at Miryalguda in Nalgonda district on September 14 had sparked an outrage in the state.

Amrutha's father Maruti Rao, who she had accused of being behind her husband's murder along with her uncle Shravan, was among those arrested in what turned out to be a case of contract killing of Rs 1 crore, Nalgonda police chief A V Ranganath told reporters. Maruti Rao, who was opposed to the marriage of his daughter, conspired with other accused to eliminate Kumar and also paid an advance of Rs 15 lakh, he said. 

Shocking CCTV footage of the incident showed Kumar walking out of a hospital in Miryalguda with his pregnant wife when the assailant, who was later identified as Subhash Kumar Sharma, paced up and attacked him with a machete from behind, killing him instantaneously. 

Also read: Six months after inter-caste marriage, man hacked to death in Telangana

Amrutha, from 'vaishya' community, had claimed Monday her father and uncle were behind the attack as they strongly disapproved of her marrying a Dalit Christian.

Sharma, who attacked Pranay, was apprehended from Samastipur in Bihar and is being brought to Nalgonda on a transit warrant, the SP said.

Asghar Ali and Abdul Bari, who were acquitted in the the murder of Haren Pandya, hail from Nalgonda. 

"Ali was earlier arrested in Haren Pandya murder case. He was convicted by a lower court but acquitted by the high court. Ali is involved in several other cases also. Bari was also an accused in the murder case of Pandya," the officer said. 

Pranay and Amrutha, who were in love since their school days, got married in January this year. 

Since August 9, the hired killers conducted recee of different places before executing their plan last Friday, police said. 

The incident had triggered protests by some Dalit groups in Nalgonda. 

Amrutha, who claimed her father insisted on her ending the marriage, said she will give birth to Pranay's child and ensure justice is done to him. She has also refused to return to her paternal home. 

The SP said Maruthi Rao pressured his daughter to get the foetus aborted but failed. Rao had recently joined the TRS, while another accused Abdul Kareem, a transport operator, is a local Congress leader. Bari is an AIMIM worker, the officer said. 

Tags: honour killing, man hacked to death in telangana, inter-caste marriage, arrested for honour killing
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

MOST POPULAR

1

In this singing village of Meghalaya, everyone has musical name

2

Model goes into labour minutes after walking in Rihanna's NYFW show

3

Rajkummar Rao introduces Raghu and Rukmini from Made In China

4

Jack the Ripper's victims were not prostitutes

5

India’s first ever certified ‘Dog Park’ comes up in Hyderabad

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

B-Town stars sought blessings from Lord Ganesha by praying to various idols in Mumbai on Sunday and Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter/Instagram)

Aishwarya, Aaradhya, Big B, Neetu, others enjoy Lord Ganesha's festive fervour

Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol, Kiara Advani, ‘Sui Dhaaga’ stars Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma were spotted at the Mumbai airport. Parineeti Chopra, Shilpa Shetty and family were clicked at Ganesh Darshan. Checkout more latest pictures of Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: Abhishek, Varun, Anushka, Kajol, Kiara spotted at airport

Star power was in abundance on the second day of the SIIMA Awards held in Dubai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

SIIMA: Baahubali wins big, NTR stars bond, Shriya, others dazzle on stage

Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma had welcomed Bappa to their household. After one and a half day they proceeded for the Visarjan. Check out the exclusive pictures of B-Town celebs present at Khan's residence in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay-Maanayata, Soha-Kunal and others visit Arpita's Ganesh Visarjan

Sui Dhaaga: Made In India couple Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan was seen promoting the forthcoming film. Where as Sharddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam sans Shahid Kapoor were spotted on the sets of reality show to promote Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Check out the latest photos of Bollywood stars. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sui Dhaaga duo Anushka-Varun and BGMC stars Yami, Shraddha promote film

Bollywood stars were spotted at events in Mumbai on Tuesday as their upcoming films gear up for release. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid-Shraddha's cool grooves, Varun-Anushka seek Ganesha’s blessings

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham