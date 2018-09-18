The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Sep 18, 2018 | Last Update : 09:26 AM IST

India, All India

Supreme Court to examine material against arrested activists

THE ASIAN AGE. | J. VENKATESAN
Published : Sep 18, 2018, 1:09 am IST
Updated : Sep 18, 2018, 6:38 am IST

The CJI told the counsel “We entertained the case on the foundations of liberty, which is sacrosanct.

Varavara Rao
 Varavara Rao

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday observed that it would examine the materials submitted by the Maharashtra government in the arrest of the five human rights activists on September 19, and that if prima facie ground is established against their involvement, it would set up a special investigation team for a probe.

Chief Justice Dipak Misra, heading a three-judge bench, made this oral observation when senior counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the five activists, insisted on a probe by a SIT or a court-monitored probe into their arrest on August 28 for their alleged role in the Bhima-Koregaon violence.

The CJI told the counsel “We entertained the case on the foundations of liberty, which is sacrosanct. Issues like independent inquiry etc, can come at a later stage. If the material relied on by the Pune Police are found to be “cooked up”, then we may even quash the charges against them.”

The Chief Justice said, “The court cannot be expected to make up its mind unless it saw all the material evidence against the activists. First of all, we must have a look at the material. If we see the material and find it is cooked up, we will definitely order the setting up of an SIT... the debate here has to be whether the Criminal Procedure Code was violated. Wherever this court has appointed SIT, there has been grave violation.”

The bench, which included Justices A.M. Kanwilkar and D.Y. Chandrachud, was hearing petitions filed by Dr. Romila Thapar and others, challenging the arrest of the five activists. On August 29, the court had directed that they be kept under `house arrest’ and it has been extended till September 19, when it would examine the materials. The bench posted the matter for a final hearing on Wednesday and asked the parties to submit a brief note on the propositions of law that has to be decided in this case.

The five activists, Varavara Rao, Sudha Bhardwaj, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves and Gautam Navlakha were taken into custody from different parts of the country. At one stage the CJI suggested that the activists, who had filed petitions in high courts, could pursue their remedy and till then the ‘house arrest’ could be continued. But Dr. Singhvi insisted that the apex court should first hear the petitioners and then decide. Additional solicitor general Maninder Singh, appearing for the Centre, had told the court at the outset that the problem of “naxalism” has gripped the country and questioned the apex court for entertaining the petition at the behest of third parties.

He ASG had said, ”I (Centre) have come here because the problem of naxalism is not confined to one state, but affects the entire nation. I have come here considering the overall situation in the country. The menace of maoists and naxalites is increasing day by day, and it is these accused persons who are responsible for the increasing threat of anti-social activities.”

Mr. Singh asked the court why the petitioners decided to move the Supreme Court directly. “Is it that the police are not properly investigating the case against the accused under the Cr.P.C, or is it that the lower courts are not dealing with the case. What is the grievance that has made them flout basic procedure and move the Supreme Court directly?”

Tags: supreme court, varavara rao, arun ferreira

MOST POPULAR

1

Jack the Ripper's victims were not prostitutes

2

India’s first ever certified ‘Dog Park’ comes up in Hyderabad

3

Housefull 4: Akshay, team shoot at Jaisalmer Palace, and it has Baahubali connection

4

Thugs Of Hindostan: Big B, Aamir Khan film to be introduced through motion posters!

5

Mercedes-Benz CLA Urban Sport launched

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol, Kiara Advani, ‘Sui Dhaaga’ stars Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma were spotted at the Mumbai airport. Parineeti Chopra, Shilpa Shetty and family were clicked at Ganesh Darshan. Checkout more latest pictures of Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: Abhishek, Varun, Anushka, Kajol, Kiara spotted at airport

Star power was in abundance on the second day of the SIIMA Awards held in Dubai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

SIIMA: Baahubali wins big, NTR stars bond, Shriya, others dazzle on stage

Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma had welcomed Bappa to their household. After one and a half day they proceeded for the Visarjan. Check out the exclusive pictures of B-Town celebs present at Khan's residence in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay-Maanayata, Soha-Kunal and others visit Arpita's Ganesh Visarjan

Sui Dhaaga: Made In India couple Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan was seen promoting the forthcoming film. Where as Sharddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam sans Shahid Kapoor were spotted on the sets of reality show to promote Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Check out the latest photos of Bollywood stars. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sui Dhaaga duo Anushka-Varun and BGMC stars Yami, Shraddha promote film

Bollywood stars were spotted at events in Mumbai on Tuesday as their upcoming films gear up for release. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid-Shraddha's cool grooves, Varun-Anushka seek Ganesha’s blessings

B-Town stars of upcoming films were spotted at events related to their ventures in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina backs Love Sonia; Anushka, Varun, Pataakha, Mitron stars promote

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham