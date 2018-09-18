The Asian Age | News

Rajnath urges parties to contest J&K rural, municipal polls

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Sep 18, 2018, 12:43 am IST
Updated : Sep 18, 2018, 2:59 am IST

The NC and PDP had earlier announced their decisions to stay away from these elections on the plea that the situation on the ground was not conducive

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
Srinagar: Union home minister Rajnath Singh on Monday urged all political parties in Jammu and Kashmir to participate wholeheartedly in the coming urban and rural local bodies’ polls, saying this would give them a chance to blend together with the people.

Speaking to reporters in Jammu, Mr Singh said: “I would like to appeal that all political parties participate in the political process. This will provide an opportunity to them to interact with the people.”

Earlier Monday, the CPI(M) announced its decision to boycott the polls “keeping in view the situation in the state”. The CPI(M) criticised the government for going ahead with holding the panchayat and municipal polls across J&K despite the boycott by the state’s two biggest parties — the National Conference and the Peoples’ Democratic Party. In a statement, it said: “The decision to go ahead with these polls shows the arrogance of the BJP-led government at the Centre.”

It said the representatives of mainstream political parties had raised some issues, including linking these elections by both Central and state governments with the petitions against Article 35A pending in the Supreme Court. “It was wrong on behalf of the government to use the polls as a reason to seek deferment of the Article 35A case in the Supreme Court. The mainstream political parties had also urged the Centre to clear its stand over Article 35A before announcing the ULB and panchayat elections,” the party’s statement said, adding the prevailing situation in Kashmir was a reason for the mainstream parties to seek deferral of the polls.

The CPI*M) said there were voices emerging in Kashmir that said when the Centre was not ready to deal with the mainstream leaders, how could it talk to the voices of dissent. It said while it wanted to strengthen democratic institutions, in view the prevailing situation in the state it had decided not to participate in these polls.

The NC and PDP had earlier announced their decisions to stay away from these elections on the plea that the situation on the ground was not conducive. While the NC, the state’s oldest political party, also said it may also boycott the state Assembly and Lok Sabha polls “unless and until the Centre clears its position vis-à-vis Article 35A of the Constitution in and outside the courts”, its arch-rival PDP cited the situation on the ground created by what it alleged was the government’s linking these polls with Article 35A case and apprehension among the people for its decision to boycott the elections.

The Congress is, so far, undecided on its participation in these elections. Replying to a question, the home minister said India had made all efforts to improve its ties with Pakistan and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made an impromptu visit to the neighbouring country for this purpose. Then he added: “But we cannot change the behaviour of Pakistan. They will have to understand how to behave with a neighbour.”

Tags: rajnath singh, j&k local polls
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

