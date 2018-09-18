The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Sep 18, 2018 | Last Update : 07:45 PM IST

India, All India

Political parties raise suspicion on EC when competition is tough: OP Rawat

PTI
Published : Sep 18, 2018, 6:40 pm IST
Updated : Sep 18, 2018, 6:40 pm IST

It will be completely ensured that no duplicate voter cast vote in the upcoming elections, Rawat added.

Rawat, who was on a two-day visit to the state for a review of the preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, said there were no 'fake voters' as such and the commission was continuously working to delete the duplicate voters and add legitimate ones in the electoral rolls. (Photo: File)
 Rawat, who was on a two-day visit to the state for a review of the preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, said there were no 'fake voters' as such and the commission was continuously working to delete the duplicate voters and add legitimate ones in the electoral rolls. (Photo: File)

Jaipur: Political parties raise suspicion on the role of Election Commission and make all kinds of allegations when competition is tough but the poll panel accepts all the challenges with open mind and maintains its integrity, Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat said Tuesday.

Rawat, who was on a two-day visit to the state for a review of the preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, said there were no "fake voters" as such and the commission was continuously working to delete the duplicate voters and add legitimate ones in the electoral rolls.

It will be completely ensured that no duplicate voter cast vote in the upcoming elections, he added.

"When competition is tough, fingers are raised (on the role election commission) by political parties out of suspicion. We have accepted all the challenges with open mind and have come out clean. We are committed to ensuring a fair and transparent election process," Rawat told a press conference here.

All administrative officers have been directed to work without fear and with transparently and act in an unbiased manner if rules are flouted, he said. The poll panel will ensure that the Election Commission of India's (ECI) theme of 'no-voter-to-be-left-behind' was implemented for participation of every voter in building an empowered democracy, he said.

Rawat came to the city Monday on a two-day visit to take up the issues of political parties, civil society groups and review poll preparations. Assembly election in Rajasthan is due later this year.

Replying to a question on black money menace in election, Rawat said it has come to fore that there were several expenditure-sensitive constituencies in Rajasthan and the commission was committed address the issues with the help of enforcement agencies.

Rawat said that the commission was also mulling over steps to check instances of candidates furnishing false information in affidavits. A case can be filed by anyone in the court against candidates providing false information in election affidavit.

The Commission has also directed Income Tax authorities to probe information provided by candidates. The Commission is mulling to act on the basis of probe report, he added.

Tags: political parties, op rawat, electoral rolls, election commission of india
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur

MOST POPULAR

1

In this singing village of Meghalaya, everyone has musical name

2

Model goes into labour minutes after walking in Rihanna's NYFW show

3

Rajkummar Rao introduces Raghu and Rukmini from Made In China

4

Jack the Ripper's victims were not prostitutes

5

India’s first ever certified ‘Dog Park’ comes up in Hyderabad

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMLife

The ninth edition of the Comic Strip Festival has a host of novelties for eager visitors and comic book enthusiasts. (Photos: AP)

Balloon's Day Parade is traditional show during each year's comic festival

Lord Ganesha is elephant-headed son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and is considered as symbol of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. (Photos: PTI, AP)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: India gears up to celebrate Ganeshotsav

The fair, which featured comedic acts and acrobats, was part of Lollapalooza, an annual music festival that started in the United States in 1991 (Photo: AFP/Instagram)

Revellers join the party as Lollapalooza music festival in Berlin enters its foiurth year

A classical vocalist whose pageant platform is "advocating for the arts," Franklin sang an operatic selection from the opera La Boheme on Sunday night. (Photos: AP)

Miss America 2019: New York's Nia Franklin wins coveted crown

The Great Dorset Steam Fair, covering 600 acres of land and running for 5 days, is an annual show featuring steam-powered vehicles and machinery. (Photos: AP/ Facebook)

Great Dorset Steam Fair: Insight into life when steam power was in its heyday

New York's Caribbean community has held annual Carnival celebrations since the 1920s, first in Harlem and then in Brooklyn, where festivities happen on Labor Day. (Photos: AP)

Waving flags, music, dancing feet: New York bears witness to Caribbean pride

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham