Jharkhand CM calls for updation of NRC

Das claimed that to control the cyber crime in the country illegal Bangladeshis must be sent back to their country.

Ranchi: Demanding a National Register of Citizens (NRC) in states such as Assam, to identify illegal Bangladeshis in the state, Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das said that it was due to these illegal residents that Jamtara, a small town in the state, has become a hub of cyber crimes in the country.

Talking to this newspaper, he said that each and every Bangladeshi must be identified and sent back, as they were the mastermind of a majority of cyber crimes in the country which was in turn damaging the reputation of Jharkhand.

Union government has identified Jamtara, a small town in the tribal region of Santhal Pargana, Jharkhand, as a new hub of cyber crime as more than 50 per cent of cyber crimes in India are traced back to this town. Mr Das claimed that to control the cyber crime in the country illegal Bangladeshis must be sent back to their country.

According to Mr Das, the state government has told the Union home minister that a large number of Bangladeshis are illegally living in Jharkhand and they should be deported after updating the NRC in the Jharkhand.

“The BJP has a clear-cut opinion on this. So, I am of the opinion, so has been the BJP since the time of Jan Sangh, that we must sent back Bangladeshi residing illegally in the country. We have to identify each and every Bangladeshi and send them back,” said Mr Das adding that illegal Bangladeshi residents will not be allowed to carry out illegal activities from the Jharkhand.

The chief minister alleged that Bangladeshi have made local tribal jobless by taking away their jobs. “A large number of Bangladeshis live in Pakur, Sahebganj and Godda districts of the state. They also reside in Ranchi and in my town Jamshedpur too. They have snatched the jobs of our tribals labourers,” said Mr Das.

Confirming the presence of a large number of illegal Bangladeshi in the state, the chief minister’s principal secretary, Sunil Kumar Barnwal, said, “In Pakur district, almost 50 per cent of the population are Bangladeshis residing there illegally. They are also present in large number in Sahebganj and Godda.”

Talking about political patronage to Banglades-his residing in India, Mr Das said, “The Congress indulged in politics of vote bank and division for 60 years. Now, under Prime Minister Narendra Modiji, we are doing the politics of development and have been successful in ending the politics of divide in last four years.”