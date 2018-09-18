The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Sep 18, 2018 | Last Update : 09:26 AM IST

India, All India

Jharkhand CM calls for updation of NRC

THE ASIAN AGE. | SHASHI BHUSHAN
Published : Sep 18, 2018, 6:46 am IST
Updated : Sep 18, 2018, 6:48 am IST

Das claimed that to control the cyber crime in the country illegal Bangladeshis must be sent back to their country.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das (Photo: PTI)
 Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das (Photo: PTI)

Ranchi: Demanding a National Register of Citizens (NRC) in states such as Assam, to identify illegal Bangladeshis in the state, Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das said that it was due to these illegal residents that Jamtara, a small town in the state, has become a hub of cyber crimes in the country.

Talking to this newspaper, he said that each and every Bangladeshi must be identified and sent back, as they were the mastermind of a majority of cyber crimes in the country which was in turn damaging the reputation of Jharkhand.

Union government has identified Jamtara, a small town in the tribal region of Santhal Pargana, Jharkhand, as a new hub of cyber crime as more than 50 per cent of cyber crimes in India are traced back to this town. Mr Das claimed that to  control the cyber crime in the country illegal Bangladeshis must be sent back to their country.  

According to Mr Das, the state government has told the Union home minister that a large number of Bangladeshis are illegally living in Jharkhand and they should be deported after updating the NRC in the Jharkhand.

“The BJP has a clear-cut opinion on this. So, I am of the opinion, so has been the BJP since the time of Jan Sangh, that we must sent back Bangladeshi residing illegally in the country.  We have to identify each and every Bangladeshi and send them back,” said Mr Das adding that illegal Bangladeshi residents will not be allowed to carry out illegal activities from the Jharkhand.

The chief minister alleged that Bangladeshi have made local tribal jobless by taking away their jobs. “A large number of Bangladeshis live in Pakur, Sahebganj and Godda districts of the state. They also reside in Ranchi and in my town Jamshedpur too. They have snatched the jobs of our tribals labourers,” said Mr Das.

Confirming the presence of a large number of illegal Bangladeshi in the state, the chief minister’s principal secretary, Sunil Kumar Barnwal, said, “In Pakur district, almost 50 per cent of the population are Bangladeshis residing there illegally. They are also present in large number in Sahebganj and Godda.”

Talking about political patronage to Banglades-his residing in India, Mr Das said, “The Congress indulged in politics of vote bank and division for 60 years. Now, under Prime Minister Narendra Modiji, we are doing the politics of development and have been successful in ending the politics of divide in last four years.”

Tags: national register of citizens, raghubar das
Location: India, Jharkhand, Ranchi

MOST POPULAR

1

Jack the Ripper's victims were not prostitutes

2

India’s first ever certified ‘Dog Park’ comes up in Hyderabad

3

Housefull 4: Akshay, team shoot at Jaisalmer Palace, and it has Baahubali connection

4

Thugs Of Hindostan: Big B, Aamir Khan film to be introduced through motion posters!

5

Mercedes-Benz CLA Urban Sport launched

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham