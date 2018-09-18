The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Sep 18, 2018 | Last Update : 03:02 PM IST

India, All India

Jay Panda’s chopper seized in Odisha, ex-BJD MP says ‘they can’t stop me’

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 18, 2018, 1:30 pm IST
Updated : Sep 18, 2018, 1:30 pm IST

Odisha police filed case against Panda for allegedly violating rules by flying over Chilika lake, a ‘No Flying Eco Sensitive Zone’.

Jay Panda, who quit the BJD im May this year, has termed the complaint and seizing of his helicopter as “brazen attempt to handicap” his movement. (Photo: Twitter | @PandaJay)
 Jay Panda, who quit the BJD im May this year, has termed the complaint and seizing of his helicopter as “brazen attempt to handicap” his movement. (Photo: Twitter | @PandaJay)

Bhubaneshwar: Former Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Baijayant Jay Panda lashed out at the Odisha government on Monday after the state police filed a case against him for allegedly violating rules by flying over Chilika lake, a ‘No Flying Eco Sensitive Zone’. The police also seized Panda’s chopper.

Panda, who quit the ruling Odisha government after BJD suspended him for “anti-party” activities, has termed the complaint and seizing of his helicopter as “brazen attempt to handicap” his movement. However, in a series of tweet, he said that move will not stop him.

 

 

In another tweet, Panda said that he had flown to Narada village of his constituency to condole the parents of two children who had drowned in the village pond while playing. He landed back in Bhubaneswar airport, but the FIR alleges that he had landed in Chilika Lake.

 

 

A police team from Puri reached Bhubaneswar airport on Monday evening and sealed the hangar where Panda’s chopper was kept. The police will now investigate the black box data from the chopper to ascertain its flight details and if it had landed in Chilika or had flown low over sanctuary.

Panda had a bitter exit from BJD in May this year. In a letter to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Panda had said, "It's with deep anguish, hurt and sorrow that I have decided to quit the politics into which our BJD has descended."

In 2017, he was removed as the BJD's parliamentary party spokesperson over an article he wrote shortly after Panchayat or rural body polls in Odisha, alleging that the party was being run by "opportunists".

Tags: bjd, baijayant jay panda, odisha government, jay panda’s chopper
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar

MOST POPULAR

1

Model goes into labour minutes after walking in Rihanna's NYFW show

2

Rajkummar Rao introduces Raghu and Rukmini from Made In China

3

Jack the Ripper's victims were not prostitutes

4

India’s first ever certified ‘Dog Park’ comes up in Hyderabad

5

Housefull 4: Akshay, team shoot at Jaisalmer Palace, and it has Baahubali connection

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham