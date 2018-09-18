The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Sep 18, 2018 | Last Update : 12:23 PM IST

India, All India

Country will witness ‘revolution’ in 2019 Lok Sabha polls: Mamata Banerjee

PTI
Published : Sep 18, 2018, 12:03 pm IST
Updated : Sep 18, 2018, 12:03 pm IST

Mamata Banerjee said in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, people will defeat the BJP.

The BJP had won the 2014 Lok Sabha polls by securing 31 per cent votes but it cannot be repeated, West Bengal Chief Minister claimed. (Photo: Asian Age)
 The BJP had won the 2014 Lok Sabha polls by securing 31 per cent votes but it cannot be repeated, West Bengal Chief Minister claimed. (Photo: Asian Age)

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said the country will witness a "revolution" in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and people will defeat the BJP.

The BJP had won the 2014 Lok Sabha polls by securing 31 per cent votes but it cannot be repeated, she claimed.

She reiterated that "BJP Hatao, Desh Bachao" (Oust BJP, Save Country) will be her slogan for the next year's elections, which, she said, will be "people's referendum" on the performance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

"They (BJP) did not fulfil even a single promise they made in 2014," Banerjee, who is in Germany, told a Bengali news channel.

She claimed that no one will vote for BJP in the Lok Sabha elections and people will vote for those who are strong.

"Those (strong) parties will form the government at the Centre. Who would become the prime minister will be decided later. The country will witness a revolution in 2019," she said.

Banerjee, who mooted the idea of a 'federal front' to stop the juggernaut of Modi-led National Democratic Alliance, said all anti-BJP parties are coming together.

She said West Bengal will play a positive role in "bringing back democracy in the country" and alleged that the BJP had adopted a "vindictive attitude" towards its opponents.

Banerjee also warned against the BJP returning to power.

"If the BJP returns to power in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, it will pose a grave danger to the country," she claimed.

Tags: mamata banerjee, 2019 lok sabha elections
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

MOST POPULAR

1

Rajkummar Rao introduces Raghu and Rukmini from Made In China

2

Jack the Ripper's victims were not prostitutes

3

India’s first ever certified ‘Dog Park’ comes up in Hyderabad

4

Housefull 4: Akshay, team shoot at Jaisalmer Palace, and it has Baahubali connection

5

Thugs Of Hindostan: Big B, Aamir Khan film to be introduced through motion posters!

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham