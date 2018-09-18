The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Sep 18, 2018 | Last Update : 09:26 AM IST

India, All India

Rajasthan: Congress seeks not only vote but also ‘note’

THE ASIAN AGE. | SANJAY BOHRA
Published : Sep 18, 2018, 2:44 am IST
Updated : Sep 18, 2018, 6:34 am IST

According to Sachin, when the government wins with the help of money power, it always remains under the pressure of capitalists.

Sachin Pilot (Photo: PTI)
 Sachin Pilot (Photo: PTI)

Jaipur: Facing unprecedented financial crunch, the Congress wants people to support it not just with votes, but also “note” in the upcoming Assembly elections in Rajasthan.

The young state Congress president, Sachin Pilot, has gone online to generate funds for the party’s poll campaign. His crowd funding campaign — “How you can oust BJP in Rajasthan” — has generated Rs 2.47 lakh from 168 supporters in three days. The top individual donation is Rs 25,000, while the lowest is Rs 100. There are 74 more days to go.

“We have taken a big step towards transparency in political funding. Please help us in Rajasthan Congress’ crowd funding campaign,” Mr Pilot said in his appeal to citizens.  

According to him, when the government wins with the help of money power, it always remains under the pressure of capitalists. “Only a government formed with the help of people’s support can maintain transparency and serve with honesty,” he said.

However, the move to seek money from supporters and general public is more of a necessity for the party whose taps from business sources have all but dried up. Having lost power at both the Center and in most of the states, the Grand Old Party faces an uphill task for it to build a war chest from traditional route of corporate funding to take on the financial might of the BJP.

Though, Mr Pilot pitches it as “the BJP’s cash power versus people’s power”.

He said, “What matters to us is not money but people’s association. Therefore, we appeal to people to participate to make our crowd funding campaign successful.”

Earlier, the party had experimented with crowd funding in a limited way during the Assembly elections in Karnataka a couple of months ago when it asked people to fund its candidate Molakalmuru against B. Sreeramulu and raised Rs 10 lakh.

On the party’s crowd funding platform, it says, “During Karnataka polls earlier this year, the BJP spent over 300 crore rupees on advertising alone and thousands of crores on the state election. On one hand you have BJP’s billionaire friends giving them thousands of crores of rupees to control the media and public opinion, while on the other hand you have distressed farmers, women, jobless youth and citizens struggling to make a living.”

Tags: rajasthan assembly elections, sachin pilot
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur

MOST POPULAR

1

Jack the Ripper's victims were not prostitutes

2

India’s first ever certified ‘Dog Park’ comes up in Hyderabad

3

Housefull 4: Akshay, team shoot at Jaisalmer Palace, and it has Baahubali connection

4

Thugs Of Hindostan: Big B, Aamir Khan film to be introduced through motion posters!

5

Mercedes-Benz CLA Urban Sport launched

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMLife

The ninth edition of the Comic Strip Festival has a host of novelties for eager visitors and comic book enthusiasts. (Photos: AP)

Balloon's Day Parade is traditional show during each year's comic festival

Lord Ganesha is elephant-headed son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and is considered as symbol of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. (Photos: PTI, AP)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: India gears up to celebrate Ganeshotsav

The fair, which featured comedic acts and acrobats, was part of Lollapalooza, an annual music festival that started in the United States in 1991 (Photo: AFP/Instagram)

Revellers join the party as Lollapalooza music festival in Berlin enters its foiurth year

A classical vocalist whose pageant platform is "advocating for the arts," Franklin sang an operatic selection from the opera La Boheme on Sunday night. (Photos: AP)

Miss America 2019: New York's Nia Franklin wins coveted crown

The Great Dorset Steam Fair, covering 600 acres of land and running for 5 days, is an annual show featuring steam-powered vehicles and machinery. (Photos: AP/ Facebook)

Great Dorset Steam Fair: Insight into life when steam power was in its heyday

New York's Caribbean community has held annual Carnival celebrations since the 1920s, first in Harlem and then in Brooklyn, where festivities happen on Labor Day. (Photos: AP)

Waving flags, music, dancing feet: New York bears witness to Caribbean pride

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham