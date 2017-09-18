The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Sep 18, 2017 | Last Update : 02:01 PM IST

India, All India

Rohingya refugees illegal, threat to security: Centre files affidavit in SC

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 18, 2017, 1:32 pm IST
Updated : Sep 18, 2017, 1:49 pm IST

The Centre said the total number of 'such illegal immigrants' in India would be more than 40,000 approximately.

The Centre said some Rohingyas were indulging in illegal /anti national activities i.e. mobilisation of funds through hundi/hawala channels, procuring fake Indian identities for other Rohingyas and also indulging in human trafficking. (Photo: AP)
 The Centre said some Rohingyas were indulging in illegal /anti national activities i.e. mobilisation of funds through hundi/hawala channels, procuring fake Indian identities for other Rohingyas and also indulging in human trafficking. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: The Centre on Monday filed affidavit in the Supreme Court over the Rohingya matter.

The apex court said that it will now hear the matter on 3 October at 2 pm.

In its affidavit to the apex court, the Centre said the Rohingya Muslims are "illegal" immigrants in the country and their continuous stay posed "serious national security ramifications".

The Centre's affidavit, filed in the Supreme Court Registry, said the fundamental right to reside and settle in any part of the country is available to citizens only and illegal refugees cannot invoke the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court to enforce the right.

Earlier on Monday, a bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra considered the statement of Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, that the reply would be filed later on Monday and fixed the PIL challenging the deportation of Rohingyas for hearing on October 3.

"As evident from the constitutional guarantee flowing from Article 19 of the Constitution, the right to reside and settle in any part of the territory of India as well as right to move freely throughout the territory of India is available only to the citizens of India... No illegal immigrant can pray for a writ of this Court which directly or indirectly confer the fundamental rights in general...," the affidavit filed by the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

The Centre said the Rohingya refugees were illegals and their continuous stay pose a grave security threat.

"It is submitted that continuance of Rohingyas' illegal immigration into India and their continued stay in India, apart from being absolutely illegal, is found to be having serious national security ramifications and has serious security threats," it said.

In its affidavit to the apex court, the Centre said, "The total number of such illegal immigrants into our country would be more than 40,000 approximately as on date."

It said, "As far as Rohingyas are concerned they claimed to have entered from Myanmar using porous border between India and Myanmar."

The Centre said that it has contemporaneous from security agencies inputs indicating links of some unauthorised Rohingyas with Pakistan terror organisations.

The Centre said some Rohingyas were indulging in illegal /anti national activities i.e. mobilisation of funds through hundi/hawala channels, procuring fake Indian identities for other Rohingyas and also indulging in human trafficking.

The government said it may file in sealed cover the details of the security threats and inputs gathered by the various security agencies in this matter.

The Centre said that since India is not a signatory to the Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees, 1951, the obligations concerned to non-refoulement is not applicable.

"That the provisions of Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees, 1951 and Protocol Relating to the Status of Refugees, 1967 cannot be relied upon by the petitioner since India is not a signatory of either of them. It is respectfully submitted that the obligation concerning the prohibition of return/non-refoulement is a codified provision under the provisions of 1951 Convention referred to above.

"It is submitted that this obligation is binding only in respect of the States which are parties to the Convention. Since India is not a party to the said Convention, or the said Protocol, the obligations contained therein are not applicable to India," it said.

The bench, also comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud, did not issue notice to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), which is already seized of the matter and had on August 18 issued notice to the Centre.

The plea, filed by two Rohingya immigrants, Mohammad Salimullah and Mohammad Shaqir, who are registered refugees under the United Nations High Commission of Refugees (UNHCR), claimed they had taken refuge in India after escaping from Myanmar due to widespread discrimination, violence and bloodshed against the community there.

The violent attacks allegedly by Myanmarese armymen have led to an exodus of Rohingya tribals from the western Rakhine state in that country to India and Bangladesh. Many of those who had fled to India after the earlier spate of violence, were settled in Jammu, Hyderabad, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR and Rajasthan.

The plea said that India has ratified and is a signatory to various conventions that recognise the Principle of "Non-Refoulement', which prohibits deportation of refugees to a country where they may face threat to their lives. The government has recently raised "serious concern" over reports of renewed violence and attacks in Myanmar and extended its "strong" support to the Myanmarese government at this "challenging moment". 

With inputs from PTI.

Tags: national security threat, supreme court, rohingya matter
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Durga idol standing at 100 feet topples in Guwahati storm

2

Apple to launch iPhone 8, 8 Plus in India on Sept 29

3

Oldest person in the world dies at 117 in Jamaica

4

Researchers shocking penis to cure impotence, and it works!

5

Florida 'hot cops' selfie results in avalanche of thirsty comments by women all around

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

London Fashion Week sees Italian glamour and London street style over the weekend. (All images: AP)

London Fashion Week 2017: Burberry, Armani, Versus among others shine over the weekend

Over 6 million people are expected to attend the world's largest beer festival. (Photos: AP)

Millions flock to Munich for Oktoberfest 2017

Fire-tamers from several countries showcased their most dangerous tricks for almost two hours at Belarus Fire Festival

Playing with fire in Belarus

Fashion Pakistan Week 2017 Winter Festive concluded on Thursday as designers Tena Durrani, Nauman Arfeen, Saira Shakira, Adnan Pardesy, Maheen Khan showcased their latest collections. (Photo: AP)

Pakistan Fashion Week celebrates ethnic wear with bold reforms

The event was an opportunity to share experiences, and discuss challenges and ways to overcome them. (Photo: AP)

Dwarfs meet at festival in South Africa's Modimolle

Harare international carnival is a series of programmes and festivities aimed at advancing arts, culture and heritage of Zimbabwe. According to the tourism authority of the country, it is aimed at celebrating diversity, getting communities together, getting to know another in the love and harmony that builds Zimbabwe into a peaceful and promising place for everyone. (Photo: AP)

Zimbabwe Carnival: Celebration of culture and creativity

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham