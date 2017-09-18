The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Sep 18, 2017 | Last Update : 02:02 PM IST

India, All India

Dr Amarapurkar's death: Four arrested for negligence in leaving manhole open

ANI
Published : Sep 18, 2017, 1:03 pm IST
Updated : Sep 18, 2017, 1:03 pm IST

The accused have been identified as Siddesh Bhelsekar, Rakesh Kadam, Nilesh Kadam and Dinaar Pawar.

Dr Amarapurkar, a leading Gastroenterologist at the Bombay Hospital, fell in an open manhole on the Matkar road in the Elphinstone area near Dadar during the heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo: ANI)
 Dr Amarapurkar, a leading Gastroenterologist at the Bombay Hospital, fell in an open manhole on the Matkar road in the Elphinstone area near Dadar during the heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police on Monday arrested four persons for their negligence in connection with the tragic death of renowned gastroenterologist Dr Deepak Amarapurkar, who fell into an open manhole on August 29, when heavy rains lashed the city.

The accused have been identified as Siddesh Bhelsekar, Rakesh Kadam, Nilesh Kadam and Dinaar Pawar.

They have also been charged under IPC Section 304(A), which pertains to causing death by negligence.

According to the police, four men, who live in a nearby chawl, had opened the manhole to drain out the rainwater, which was running into their homes.

They were produced before a local magistrate's court and have been taken to judicial custody till September 22.

Earlier on September 1, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner ordered one-member inquiry committee to investigate into the matter.

The BMC further asked to submit the report in regard to the matter within 15 days.

The Indian Medical Association Mumbai Chapter had passed a resolution that it would file a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in connection with the matter.

The IMA also held the BMC responsible for the death of Dr Amarapurkar .

"The entire doctor community across India is quite upset over such a careless and negligent incident. There must be safety measures in place as when any manhole is opened," the Board said, in a letter to the Municipal Commissioner.

They also requested the Municipal Commissioner to investigate the entire episode and take an appropriate action to avoid such incidents in future.

Dr Amarapurkar was a leading Gastroenterologist at the Bombay Hospital. He fell in an open manhole on the Matkar road in the Elphinstone area near Dadar during the heavy rains in Mumbai.

Dr Amarapurkar's funeral was held at the Shivaji Park crematorium after an autopsy was carried out in the civic-run Sion Hospital.

Many senior doctors from Bombay Hospital, where Dr Amarapurkar consulted as well as civic-run KEM Hospital in Parel and state-run JJ Hospital in Byculla, were present for the funeral.

Tags: dr deepak amarapurkar, mumbai rains, brihanmumbai municipal corporation, open manhole, 4 arrested
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Durga idol standing at 100 feet topples in Guwahati storm

2

Apple to launch iPhone 8, 8 Plus in India on Sept 29

3

Oldest person in the world dies at 117 in Jamaica

4

Researchers shocking penis to cure impotence, and it works!

5

Florida 'hot cops' selfie results in avalanche of thirsty comments by women all around

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham