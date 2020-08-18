Tuesday, Aug 18, 2020 | Last Update : 09:09 PM IST

146th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,694,614

47,310

Recovered

1,968,175

50,099

Deaths

51,059

762

Maharashtra60435842851420265 Tamil Nadu3439452839375886 Andhra Pradesh2966092091002732 Karnataka2269661414913956 Uttar Pradesh1582161048082515 Delhi1533671383014214 West Bengal119578897032473 Bihar10661876706542 Telangana9225570132703 Gujarat79816626792800 Assam7966856735197 Odisha6229443780406 Rajasthan6198946652886 Haryana4804040610550 Madhya Pradesh46385350251128 Kerala4614030025170 Punjab3269520180862 Jammu and Kashmir2889221296548 Jharkhand2406715348255 Chhatisgarh1599310598148 Uttarakhand124938485158 Goa119948058111 Puducherry80294627114 Tripura7219528659 Manipur4687273417 Himachal Pradesh4174283418 Nagaland345515307 Arunachal Pradesh274118935 Chandigarh2216118330 Meghalaya14206796 Sikkim11877011 Mizoram7893720
  India   All India  18 Aug 2020  Political parties hail verdict as Madras High Court rejects plea to reopen Sterlite unit
India, All India

Political parties hail verdict as Madras High Court rejects plea to reopen Sterlite unit

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Aug 18, 2020, 6:56 pm IST
Updated : Aug 18, 2020, 6:56 pm IST

In its arguments during the hearing, Vedanta had claimed the closure order was nothing but 'naked discrimination' against the company

Anti-Sterlite protests in Tuticorin forced police to open fire, killing 13 people.
 Anti-Sterlite protests in Tuticorin forced police to open fire, killing 13 people.

The Madras High Court on Tuesday rejected a plea from mining giant Vedanta to order reopening of its Sterlite copper unit at Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu. While Sterlite termed the verdict a temporary setback while politicians across the political spectrum in Tamil Nadu welcomed it.

A division bench of Justices TS Sivagnanam and V Bhavani Subbaroyan upheld the orders of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board directing the closure of the unit in May 2018.

 

In its arguments during the hearing, Vedanta had claimed the closure order was nothing but 'naked discrimination' against the company and a knee-jerk reaction of the state to 'appease' a section of public with vested interest after 13 protesters were killed in the police firing.

Rejecting the charges, the state government had submitted that it has full authority and powers to shut down a factory when it causes serious threat to the environment and ecology.

The Sterlite unit had flaunted many rules which amounted to violation of statutory provisions warranting closure of the factory, it had told the court.

The court, in its judgment, that runs over 800 pages dismissed a batch of writ petitions from Vedanta and others challenging the closure.

 

TEMPORARY SETBACK, SAYS STERLITE

The company described the verdict as "temporary setback" and said it would look into all legal options available to it while political leaders and others welcomed the judgement.

Sterlite CEO Pankaj Kumar told reporters in Tuticorin, "We will look at all legal options available to us." Associate Vice President D Dhanavel said the judgment was "disappointing" and a "temporary setback."

To a question, Kumar said: "There may be a possibility of lay-off," adding the plant has been shut for over two years. Dhanavel said "our company has continuously taken efforts to protect jobs of all to the possible extent despite closure. But now with this setback that (safeguarding jobs) will be a challenge...we will discuss this and take further steps considering the welfare of employees."

 

POLITICIANS HAIL VERDICT

Several people hailed the high court judgment in Tuticorin in southern Tamil Nadu by distributing sweets and bursting fire crackers.

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam welcomed the ruling, saying it reflected the thoughts of crores of people. DMK President M K Stalin said he bowed before the court for its judgment. He urged the government to pass a Cabinet resolution welcoming the judgment and file a caveat petition in the Supreme Court in case Vedanta files an appeal.

MDMK chief Vaiko said the judgment has done justice and hailed it as "a huge win" for people's agitations. "Without compromising even a little, I myself have argued against the plant before the tribunal, the High Court and the Supreme Court," he said and recalled his party's "26 year long struggle against the plant.

 

State Secretaries of CPI (M) and CPI, K Balakrishnan and R Mutharasan, PMK founder leader S Ramadoss also urged the government to fight the matter in the apex court if the firm went on an appeal and ensurethe plant's permanent closure.

Tags: anti sterlite protests, sterlite industries, vedanta group, madras high court
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Latest From India

A move for ensuring social distancing.

Ticket price hike to control crowds at stations; Rail ministry justifies move after Digvijaya tweet

Army personnel during a counter-infiltration operation along the Line of Control in Kalakote sector of Rajouri district. (PTI)

Indian Army begins probe into alleged fake encounter in J-K's Shopian

Bihar Elections is likely to be held in October-November.

Election Commission to issue guidelines on elections during coronavirus pandemic

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

All government jobs in Madhya Pradesh only for local people: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham