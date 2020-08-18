Tuesday, Aug 18, 2020 | Last Update : 10:37 AM IST

146th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,694,614

47,310

Recovered

1,968,175

50,099

Deaths

51,059

762

Maharashtra60435842851420265 Tamil Nadu3439452839375886 Andhra Pradesh2966092091002732 Karnataka2269661414913956 Uttar Pradesh1582161048082515 Delhi1533671383014214 West Bengal119578897032473 Bihar10661876706542 Telangana9225570132703 Gujarat79816626792800 Assam7966856735197 Odisha6229443780406 Rajasthan6198946652886 Haryana4804040610550 Madhya Pradesh46385350251128 Kerala4614030025170 Punjab3269520180862 Jammu and Kashmir2889221296548 Jharkhand2406715348255 Chhatisgarh1599310598148 Uttarakhand124938485158 Goa119948058111 Puducherry80294627114 Tripura7219528659 Manipur4687273417 Himachal Pradesh4174283418 Nagaland345515307 Arunachal Pradesh274118935 Chandigarh2216118330 Meghalaya14206796 Sikkim11877011 Mizoram7893720
  India   All India  18 Aug 2020  Maharashtra doctors association upset with Sanjay Raut's remarks, seek apology
India, All India

Maharashtra doctors association upset with Sanjay Raut's remarks, seek apology

THE ASIAN AGE. | VRUSHALI PURANDARE
Published : Aug 18, 2020, 8:54 am IST
Updated : Aug 18, 2020, 8:54 am IST

The statement made by Sanjay Raut is an insult to the young doctors in the state, the letter said

MARD demands Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s apology for remarks on doctors. (PTI Photo)
  MARD demands Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s apology for remarks on doctors. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: Expressing displeasure over the statement made by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut regarding doctors, the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) has written a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray demanding a public apology from the leader.

On Saturday, Raut had told a Marathi channel, “Doctors do not know anything. Compounders are better. I always take medicine from a compounder, never from a doctor.. WHO is a useless organisation. Because of WHO, the Covid-19 pandemic happened.”

 

“Many doctors have been working for days without going home and without even seeing their family. If the doctors don’t know anything, then why did the government form the action team to treat Covid patients?” the association asked.

The statement made by Sanjay Raut is an insult to the young doctors in the state. Raut should apologize for the statement otherwise, the doctors will take to the streets, the letter warned.

Dr Rohan Metkari, vice president, KEM, said, “Raut's statement not only raises questions on efficiency of doctors but also adversely affects morale during the pandemic. Therefore, in order to clear the confusion and misunderstanding among the people, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut should not only apologize to the doctors but also to the general public.”

 

Meanwhile, Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis took a dim view of Raut's reported remarks on doctors, saying they have hurt feelings of the medical fraternity. “I don’t know in what sense he had made that statement. But, I feel that giving such statements is not proper amidst the Covid scenario. Our doctors are working really hard. They are putting their lives into danger and working day and night for us. This statement has hurt their feelings,” the former CM said.

Tags: shiv sena, sanjay raut, doctors, maharashtra association of resident doctors, mard, cm uddhav thackeray, public apology
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

